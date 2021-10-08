Med Center Health has created a breast clinic in hopes of consolidating services and serving patients more efficiently.
Dr. Diego Cabrera, medical oncologist at The Medical Center at Bowling Green and de facto leader of the clinic, said Med Center Health officials thought there was a need in the community for individuals to receive all of their necessary cancer treatment in one location.
“Between all of the back and forth, it would take two to three months to get their treatment,” Cabrera said. “There was a significant delay in receiving the care they needed. I figured I would start a dedicated breast clinic that would take a multi-disciplinary approach to assist patents who have breast cancer.”
The clinic is open for walk-ins on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. Appointments can also be made throughout the week.
Cabrera said the clinic provides a variety of services such as screenings, mammograms, ultrasounds and oncology surgeries.
“It’s not just myself going over these patients, but several other doctors are commenting on the characteristics of the case,” he said. “I think we can definitely expedite and streamline the care of these cancer patients.”
Cabrera referred to the “cancer commute” many local residents take to places such as Nashville or Louisville to receive the necessary care for breast cancer issues or concerns.
He said the clinic is a showcase of how The Medical Center can eliminate those long travel times.
“We at The Medical Center have the right equipment needed to treat patients here in Bowling Green,” Cabrera said. “There are patients with a strong family history of breast cancer and they want to know if they have an increased risk of breast cancer. I think we have enough medical professionals that can deal with patients properly without having to go someplace else.”
Another reason he said the clinic’s opening is timely is because of the decrease in cancer screenings during the coronavirus pandemic. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
With people being less motivated to go to health care facilities in recent months, many individuals were not detecting cancer as quickly as possible.
“Throughout the pandemic, we realized how important screenings are – particularly for breast cancer,” Cabrera said. “There is so much more we can do when it’s found in its initial stages. The most important way to fight breast cancer is through screenings and mammograms.”
He said the plan for the clinic is for it to eventually have its own building on The Medical Center campus.
Now, the clinic is located at the Medical Arts Building in the Medical Center Hematology and Oncology Unit at 350 Park St., Suite 106.
“We have a blueprint for it now,” Cabrera said. “Many exciting things are happening at The Medical Center when it comes to cancer care. If we get the volume of patients we think we are going to get, we will continue to get more personnel to assist as well. With some of these cancers – time is of the essence. I think we can improve their outcomes through this.”
– Appointments can be made by calling the clinic’s reception desk at 270-796-2557.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.