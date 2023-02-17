Several scholarship applications are now available for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 academic year through Med Center Health.
The scholarships are:
Gary Alan Woodward Nursing Scholarship: Available to Med Center Health employees who have been accepted to Western Kentucky University or South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College nursing program.
Helen Dinning Scholarship: For a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School who is a full-time sophomore, junior or senior at Western Kentucky University and currently enrolled in a health-related degree program.
Floyd Ellis Scholarship: For a dependent child of a Warren Rural Electric Co-op employee.
Herbert A. Oldham Scholarship: For a member of an underrepresented population (African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian or Pacific Islander American, or Hispanic American) who is a student at Western Kentucky University and a graduate of a high school in Warren County.
Charles M. Stewart Scholarship: For a full-time student at Western Kentucky University who is a dependent child of a full-time or part-time employee of The Medical Center.
Carrel K. Sumner Family Memorial Scholarship: For a full-time undergraduate student at Western Kentucky University, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College or other accredited college in Bowling Green who is a dependent child of a full-time or part-time employee of The Medical Center.
The Medical Center at Scottsville Scholarship: For a graduating senior of Allen County-Scottsville High School who will be a beginning freshman at Western Kentucky University and enrolled in full-time classes by the fall semester in which the scholarship is awarded.
The Marion Boyd Scholarship Fund: Marion Boyd was an employee of The Medical Center for 57 years. This scholarship will be awarded to students studying radiography at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.