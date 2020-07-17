Med Center Health will offer a free six-month class for adults diagnosed with hypertension or pre-hypertension beginning July 29.
The class will meet monthly for about an hour and will be taught by a registered dietitian or health educator.
Med Center Health registered dietitian Sarah Widener said monitoring blood pressure is extremely important with the American Heart Association reporting that nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure. The coronavirus pandemic has only accentuated the need to monitor blood pressure, she said.
Widener said the class will cover a variety of topics including reading food labels, physical activity, food preparation, what your blood pressure should be and why it is important to monitor your blood pressure and maintain it
“It’s designed so people can take control of their blood pressure at home,” Widener said. “They can monitor their blood pressure at home and then with the classes each month we will teach them lifestyle changes – things they can do to help make changes in blood pressure and to reduce it.”
Each participant will receive a blood pressure monitor, and a physician’s referral is required.
To register or for help getting a referral, call 270-745-1541.
