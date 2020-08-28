Med Center Health will sponsor Mamm’s Day Out on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Western Diagnostic Imaging.
The event will offer free mammograms to any woman who qualifies.
Med Center Health registered dietitian Sarah Widener said the event is designed to help women who may not be able to get this procedure done during the workweek.
“Right now schedules are crazy and different,” Widener said. “Ladies don’t always take the time for ourselves. We tend to do for others before we put ourselves first. This is a chance to get out on a Saturday morning and hopefully get this very important screening done.”
The American Cancer Society recommends that women 40 to 44 years old should consider getting a mammogram yearly with mammograms an early detection for breast cancer. Breast cancers found during screening exams are more likely to be smaller and still confined to the breast.
“It’s not something any of us want to do,” Widener said. “It’s not something that anyone looks forward to, but it is something that we have to do. It’s so important because if we catch breast cancer earlier we have a much better chance of curing it.”
Masks will be required and everyone will be screened before going to make sure they are symptom-free of COVID-19.
– To schedule an appointment, contact Med Center Health at 270-745-1199.
