The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s Vaccination Clinic is now offering vaccinations for everyone in the Phase 1C group.
Formerly, the clinic was prioritizing and focusing on older adults, especially those 60 or older. Now, anyone who falls under 1C can register for their vaccine at the Med Center.
Local pharmacies and other vaccination sites have also moved into phase 1C vaccinations.
Phase 1C includes persons 60 and older, persons 16 and older with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 and all other essential workers.
"We are very excited about being able to move into this more expanded phase of 1C," Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said. "We are also still making sure that we prioritize any older individuals who have not gotten their vaccine yet."
Essential workers now eligible include those in the fields of transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (construction), finance (bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, public safety (engineers) and public health workers.
Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adults of any age with the following conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Individuals in Phase 1C may text the word “COVID” to 270-796-4400 to get on a waiting list for an appointment. More information about registering for an appointment is available at The Medical Center website.
Those who have made an appointment with the Med Center Health Vaccination Clinic, but got a vaccination somewhere else are asked to text CANCEL to 270-796-4400 and cancel your appointment with the Med Center Health Vaccination Clinic.
