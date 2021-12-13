Officials at The Medical Center at Bowling Green said the surge of patients after Saturday morning’s tornado has stabilized at the hospital.
Med Center Health Vice President of Ancillary Services Dennis Chaney said the overwhelming majority of patients injured during the storm were seen Saturday, and most were treated for fractures and lacerations.
Chaney said the hospital is back to functioning at normal high capacity at this time of the year.
“Due to the stability of the situation now, we are refocused on how to best help out our community,” Chaney said. “Fortunately, we had staff who were available to take care of the influx of patients we were seeing. We are partnering with the Red Cross to organize blood drives. We are providing support for our work family. We have had several in our work family who are displaced, and we are working to address their needs.”
Chaney said the hospital is working closely with the Red Cross shelters at Jennings Creek Elementary School and the SOKY Fairgrounds to provide assistance.
Specifically, he stressed the need for blood donations during a time where the national supply is already experiencing a shortage.
“The entire nation is in critical need for blood products,” Chaney said. “This weather event has further exacerbated the need for folks to donate and to improve our supply of blood products. There is absolutely a great need for blood products right now, even outside the tragedy of this weather event.”
Chaney said the Red Cross will have blood drives Wednesday and Friday at Holiday Inn University Plaza and Sloan Convention Center from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Times to donate blood are currently full, but Red Cross site supervisor Kevin Brown said they will welcome a limited number of walk-up appointments.
Brown was on The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s campus Monday where he oversaw a pop-up blood drive next to the parking structure across from Riverside Pharmacy.
“We will definitely have more (drives) in the days to come,” Brown said. “We have a little bit higher capacity there (Sloan Convention Center) compared to what we can fit in on a bus. With this storm, we have had so many lives disrupted through it all. With that, there are quite a few people who need blood or some kind of blood product we produce. Every bit of it counts.”
Brown said most of the blood given to the Red Cross in Bowling Green will be concentrated on going back to locations in western Kentucky and the Nashville area. He said some may go out of the region if another part of the country’s supply falls short.
Bowling Green resident Leslee Meeks was one of several citizens who stopped by the drive Monday to donate blood.
She said her employer, Fruit of the Loom, gave her and many other workers a few days off to assist with relief efforts in the city.
“I have some time available, and I hadn’t donated in the last eight weeks so I thought I would come on out,” Meeks said. “I had no major damage to my home. I like to be able to save lives. I have O negative blood. It can help everybody so I try to come out any time that I can.”
– For more information, visit Kentucky’s chapter of the Red Cross at www.redcross.org/local/kentucky.html.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.