The summer solstice or the longest day of the year is also an informal medical holiday that kicks off Med Center Health Alzheimer’s awareness campaign.
“We (Med Center Health) start to do fundraising, and various organizations do fundraising efforts through the summer months,” said Shaska Hines, clinical manager for the Med Center home care program.
It ends with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 9.
Med Center Health will host several small fundraisers over the summer months, including creating different baskets to auction off.
Med Center Health offers many different programs for those suffering with the disease.
“Our speech therapists will, if it’s a mild memory problem, help them to better perform their functional tasks. Then the physical and occupational therapy works with them physically, but also doing repetitive activities to help them remember and to help the caregivers provide the care that’s needed,” Hines said.
The adult day center provides those with Alzheimer’s or dementia a safe and friendly environment. Nutritional snacks and meals are provided as well as incontinence care and medication administration.
“The adult day center provides a place where they can come and stay. It’s like being in the comfort of your home,” Hines said.
The Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care center is attached to The Medical Center at Scottsville in Allen County. It is a 110-bed facility that provides short-term rehab, IV therapy, skin/wound care, nutritional therapy and long-term care.