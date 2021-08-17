The Medical Center at Bowling Green remains at full capacity, and its number of COVID-19 patients is unchanged since Friday, Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone told the Daily News on Tuesday.
The Medical Center currently has 47 COVID patients – 11 on ventilators. Stone said about 80% of those 47 were unvaccinated.
He also said about 99% of the hospital’s medical staff are now fully vaccinated.
“We are still facing significant capacity restraints as seen throughout the nation,” Stone said. “This is an important point – 99% of our active medical staff have voluntarily chosen to be vaccinated for COVID-19. They have shown tremendous leadership. We encourage the community to follow the example of our staff and get vaccinated for COVID-19.”
Med Center Health announced Aug. 1 that it would require all medical staff, students, residents, fellows and vendors to receive the vaccine.
Citing capacity restraints, The Medical Center is pushing back some surgeries employing the use of an inpatient bed so those beds can be allocated for current and potential COVID patients, he said.
“We are trying to free up capacity as best we can,” Stone said. “We try to discharge patients in a timely fashion. We have had to cut back on our surgery schedule. Historically, we have been very accessible. But with this most recent surge it has become an extreme surge.
“I think our physicians and our staff are showing fortitude in handling this most recent surge, and yet they are still human,” he said. “The answer to getting back to better days is vaccination for our community. That is the best means for all of us to get past this situation we are in now.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear referenced The Medical Center’s full capacity during a Tuesday news conference. The governor said the state of Kentucky’s hospitals was “dire.”
Beshear also announced record pediatric COVID hospital admissions in the state. He said COVID cases in Kentucky children have increased more than 400% in the past month, from 133 on July 16 to 548 on Aug. 16.
The governor also pointed to the worsening situation in Alabama, where only two ICU beds in the state were available Tuesday.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, announced that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for immunocompromised Kentuckians at least 28 days after a second dose.
“This is for individuals who may not have received adequate protection from their initial primary vaccine series. People with normal immune systems are not advised to receive an additional dose at this time,” Stack said. “Anyone with questions about their eligibility should talk with their health care provider.”
He said people who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine aren’t recommended to receive an additional dose at this time. Third doses can be received from any COVID-19 vaccine provider that stocks the same mRNA vaccine that was used for an individual’s primary series (Pfizer or Moderna).
T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said the Glasgow hospital now has 20 COVID patients. That is a decrease of eight patients from Friday morning. However, four of those 20 patients are on ventilators.
“We are cautiously optimistic that is the start of a downward trend,” Biggs said. “We do have more open beds now with eight fewer COVID-19 patients. However, six of those are in the ICU. Of our 20 COVID patients, only two are fully vaccinated. The numbers fluctuate every day and even throughout the day. There is always movement.”
She said health care officials are also still encouraging people to get vaccinated, and the hospital is still near its capacity.
“We just don’t know where we are going to be day-to-day,” Biggs said.
The Daily News reached out to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital for updated numbers as well, but it had not responded as of press time.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services’ latest update reported all but seven counties in the state were in the red with a “high” COVID-19 incidence rate, including all 10 counties in the Barren River region.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.