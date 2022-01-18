...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/
WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Far southern Indiana and much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Wednesday to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain during the day Wednesday will
transition to snow Wednesday evening and continue through the
night, tapering off by sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will drop
to around 20 degrees by Thursday morning resulting in snowy and
possibly icy roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
https://pws.trafficwise.org/pws In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
Jack Jordan Atkins (center) was the first baby born at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in 2022. His parents, Jordan Curtis (right) and Michael Atkins (left), live in Scottsville and are waiting for their son to be released from the hospital in the near future.
Jack Jordan Atkins was born eight weeks early at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 1 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, making him the first baby delivered at the hospital this year.
Med Center Health waited several days after the birth to formally make the announcement, once it became more clear Jack would continue to thrive and grow stronger each day. He weighed 3 pounds, 14 ounces and was 15.5 inches long at the time of his birth, and his mother, Jordan Curtis, said the baby now weighs 4 pounds, 7.1 ounces and is 17.5 inches long.
“The whole situation before he was born was quite scary, but when he was born we were not quite as scared,” she said. “I went into labor on Dec. 31. He decided to make a big bang when he was born, and he wants all the attention on him.”
Jack is still in the neonatal intensive care unit at The Medical Center, but Curtis said his family is waiting for him to be able to take a bottle, at which point he can finally go home.
She said his father, Michael Atkins, and his three siblings, Jacob, Hayleigh and Ronan, are waiting eagerly for him to come home. As of now, only his parents are allowed to visit him.
The family lives in Scottsville, and Jack has mostly blonde hair and blue eyes.
“Even before he was born, everyone here made me feel very comfortable,” Curtis said of The Medical Center. “Everyone here has taken amazing care of me, and they have taken amazing care of Jack. Even though I’m out of the hospital, they are still asking if I’m all right. They are just very sweet and encouraging people. He is not on any other assistance other than a feeding tube.”
A statement from the hospital said Jack is projected to be released in about six weeks, which is “right on track” for his age.
“He is proving to be a feisty and strong little boy who is keeping his entire care team on their toes with all the great progress he is making,” The Medical Center’s statement said. “He is getting stronger each day.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
