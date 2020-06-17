Med Center Health announced Wednesday that infectious disease specialist Dr. Rebecca Shadowen – who tested positive for COVID-19 in May – has returned to Bowling Green and is in stable condition.
The Med Center said May 29 that Shadowen was in critical condition and had been transferred to UK Healthcare in Lexington, where she remained until her return to Bowling Green this week. According to a news release, Shadowen is back at The Medical Center and surprised the Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup when she joined their conference call Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s a great day to be alive,” Shadowen told the workgroup during the call. “I’m happy to be back in Bowling Green, continuing my recovery.”
Shadowen was at the forefront of Med Center Health’s work in treatment of COVID-19 before announcing her positive test. She was leading the hospital’s work in National Institute of Health trials and parallel trials that have given patients access to cutting-edge treatment.
Shadowen previously said she believes she contracted the virus not at the hospital, but instead through community-acquired exposure after an elderly family member received care at home from an infected caregiver.
“I know I speak on behalf of Dr. Shadowen and her family in saying how thankful we are to the staff at UK HealthCare in caring for her while in Lexington," said Connie Smith, president and CEO of Med Center Health, in a statement. "At the same time, we are so excited to have Dr. Shadowen back in Bowling Green where she continues her recovery in the trusted hands of her Med Center Health family."
Ah yes, the trusted hands of the Med Center...is it true that 25% of the corona cases in Warren County are Med Center employees? Except Dr. Shadowen of course, who knows all about where she got hers.
