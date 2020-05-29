Med Center Health announced Friday that infectious disease specialist Dr. Rebecca Shadowen – who announced May 13 that she had tested positive for COVID-19 – is in critical condition due to complications from the coronavirus.
“After being placed on a ventilator earlier in the day, an urgent procedure was performed late Thursday afternoon at the Medical Center at Bowling Green to prepare Dr. Shadowen for transport to UK Healthcare in Lexington,” Connie Smith, president and CEO of Med Center Health, said in a statement.
Smith added that “Dr. Shadowen and her family are in our thoughts and prayers and we know she is in the skillful hands of our partners at UK Healthcare.”
Shadowen was at the forefront of Med Center Health's work in treatment of COVID-19 before announcing May 13 that she had tested positive for the virus. She was leading the hospital’s work in National Institute of Health trials and parallel trials that have given patients access to cutting-edge treatment.
Shadowen previously said she believes she contracted the virus not at the hospital, but instead through community-acquired exposure after an elderly family member received care at home from an infected caregiver.
Dennis Chaney, executive director of ancillary services at Med Center Health, told the Daily News at the time Shadowen first announced she tested positive that from the earliest stages of the pandemic, she led the way in the local fight against the virus.
“She is so well connected, not only within the United States but with other infectious disease specialists around the world,” Chaney said. “She has been instrumental in the development of the infrastructure for our response in preparation for this virus."
