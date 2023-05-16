Med Center Health has purchased new equipment that will help children address sensory processing issues and allow its pediatric staff to better care for children.
According to the Autism Speaks website, those diagnosed with Autism may experience hypersensitivity (over-responsiveness) or hyposensitivity (under-responsiveness) to different stimuli. This can lead to sensory avoidance or sensory seeking.
Children with sensory processing disorders need to utilize different exercises that will strengthen their vestibular system.
Last year, the pediatric staff partnered with the WHAS Crusade for Kids fundraiser. The Med Center was awarded $8,000 from the event. WHAS Crusade for Kids is a foundation that raises money to provide resources for kids with special needs.
Using the grant money, Med Center Health purchased a C-Arm Swing, which is a tool that will help children challenge and activate their sensory system.
“By spinning, standing, rocking, sometimes kids can be overstimulated and get upset, irritable,” said Megan Sternberg, a physical therapist at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. “And with the swing we can have different rocking techniques that will calm them down. We use it for strengthening belly muscles. We use it for working on weight bearing and balancing when we’re standing on there.”
The C-Arm swing challenges a child’s balance, which is how the body and brain reacts to gravity and objects around us.
It is adaptable and can hold up to 800 pounds. It has many swing attachments to address different sensory issues.
Also, a Milliard Sensory Pad was purchased. The hospital has been using the sensory pad for the past month and the C-Arm for a few weeks.
According to spectrumdisorder.com, “a crash pad can improve a child’s gross motor skills and planning. By jumping into the crash pad, children with autism receive a large amount of sensory support that provides deep pressure on the leg and knee muscles, good for muscle tone and core strength. It develops coordination and fine motor skills in a non-threatening way.”