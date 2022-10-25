Medical Center EMS to host Heroes Festival

Medical Center EMS is hosting a trunk or treat event featuring local emergency service agencies on Sunday.
Heroes Festival, which is in its 10th year, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Medical Center parking lots between Fourth and Fifth streets.
After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will return, giving children the opportunity to interact with paramedics, EMTs and other area emergency personnel.
Kendra Messenger, a paramedic with Medical Center EMS, said the purpose of the event is to provide a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.
“It’s also a great community outreach event which allows children to get to know emergency providers before an actual emergency,” she said.
She said the event is important because emergency personnel often encounter children during stressful and traumatic situations.
“This event enables children to see us in a fun and friendly setting which is a positive experience for them,” she said.
Messenger said that, in addition to Medical Center EMS, other agencies have been invited, including Air Evac, local volunteer fire departments, Bowling Green Fire Department and different police agencies.
“It’s definitely good to be back after a hiatus,” Messenger said. “I have had a few people asking when we were going to be back because their kids love it.”
And of course, children are invited to wear their costumes.
“We love seeing the kids dressed up,” Messenger said.
She hopes for a good turnout this year and welcomes the public to the event.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out and see what resources the community offers,” she said.