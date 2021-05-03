Dr. Rebecca Shadowen was the daughter of a farmer and appreciated growing things. Thus, it made sense for The Medical Center at Bowling Green to honor her life with a tree planting.
Shadowen was an infectious disease expert who helped lead the early stages of the local response to the coronavirus pandemic as a member of the Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup. She died at age 62 on Sept. 11 after battling complications from the virus for nearly four months.
In a ceremony Monday, The Medical Center planted a tree in her memory in front of a crowd that included her immediate family members and former colleagues.
“This tree, to me, serves as a reminder of what all she taught us,” said Dr. Melinda Joyce, Med Center Health vice president of corporate support services. “I really want this tree to serve (as a reminder) for those people who work at Med Center Health as well as those who come to Med Center Health for care to know that we are going to be following her principles.”
The tree, a Flame Thrower Rosebud, was donated by local arborist David Draper, who knew Shadowen and her family. Draper said the tree is known for its bright yellow, red and orange colors.
Next to the tree is a plaque that commemorates Shadowen. The memorial is in the center of Med Center Health’s campus at High Street and Second Avenue.
“We were friends for over 30 years,” Joyce said. “We actually met on her first day when she came to the hospital. Most importantly, she was about the patient. It helps to represent what she meant to all of us.”
Joyce said Shadowen would be proud of The Medical Center vaccine clinic’s efforts to eradicate the virus.
“She would be proud that we have ... 78,000 corporatewide doses being administered, but she would still not be satisfied with that,” Joyce said. “She would say that we still need to get all the people so we can truly end this world disease.”
David Shadowen spoke about his wife. “That tree for her would be a great memorial. I think that The Medical Center took the time to do this for her – she would be very happy,” he said.
At the end of his remarks, he stressed the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. He said his wife would be doing the same if she were still alive.
“I don’t think it would be proper for me to talk to a crowd without requesting that we encourage all of our family, friends, co-workers and even strangers to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “We need our region, our state and our whole country to do this so that we can protect our wives and husbands and parents and children and strangers.”
