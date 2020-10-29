The Medical Center at Bowling Green kicked off its “16 Days of Giving” event Wednesday with Charity Ball committee members each releasing 16 balloons at Circus Square Park.
The balloons represented about 3,000 patients The Medical Center’s clinics saw during the past year.
“We were excited to have some meaning to the balloons and get everything started,” said Kathy Smith, Med Center Health Foundation director of annual giving. “The ‘16 Days of Giving’ will begin ... Oct. 29 and will go through Nov. 13.”
Each year, the foundation hosts a Charity Ball, which acts as a fundraiser for those who cannot afford medical services on their own.
However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ball will be hosted virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14.
The foundation is asking those who would’ve attended to donate the same amount as in past years for what would’ve been their reserved seats. In 2019, the ball had 768 attendees.
“It’s a big change and a big difference, but we have a goal,” Smith said. “This year’s event is virtual, so we are not getting together. We didn’t want that to stop us, so we set a goal for these 16 days at $16,000. Our theme this year is sweet 16. Everything we are doing kind of goes with the number 16.”
One of the showcases for the days of giving will be an online auction that starts Oct. 29. The auction will include items such as gift packages to local golf courses, a diamond ring, a custom men’s suit, a fire pit and a package to Disney’s resorts in Orlando.
Also, local businesses such as Local Taco and Pub by Novo have partnered with The Medical Center to give 16% back to the foundation in either services, products or food sales on specific days of the event.
Smith said The Medical Center is encouraging the community to participate at the website bgcharityball.org, where donations can be made and the ball can be seen live.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.