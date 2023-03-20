Medicinal marijuana faces its best odds of becoming legal in Kentucky history after a historic Senate vote Thursday.
Nineteen Republicans joined Senate Democrats in a 26-11 vote in favor of legalizing medical marijuana to treat a narrow subset of conditions, including:
- cancer;
- chronic severe, intractable, or debilitating pain;
- epilepsy or any other intractable seizure disorder;
- multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, or spasticity;
- chronic nausea;
- post-traumatic stress disorder; or
- any other medical condition or disease in which medical marijuana could offer medical, therapeutic, or palliative benefits as determined by the Kentucky Center for Cannabis.
Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, explained that he never intended to get involved with a marijuana bill, but that two of his constituents convinced him it was needed.
“I’m now convinced that if medical marijuana is provided to our citizens through a tightly regulated system, it can provide some important relief to our constituents in dealing with numerous horrendous conditions and those with conditions in which pharmaceuticals do not provide relief or cause serious side effects,” he said.
Senate Bill 47 would require individuals to get a written certification from a licensed practitioner and apply for a registry identification card to get medical marijuana. Patients would be limited to a 30-day supply and those under 18 would need the assistance of a designated caregiver to qualify.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services would oversee and administer the program, which would not begin until Jan. 1, 2025, to give the cabinet and the legislature time to make and tighten up regulations.
After passing the Senate Thursday night, SB47 moved to the House and got its first of three readings. It now faces a race against time to become law.
There are only two more days of session, March 29 and 30, after the veto period. To pass, SB47 would have to get its second reading on March 29, pass through a House committee, and get a third reading and vote on the House floor on March 30.
It’s not a sure bet. If the House makes any changes to the bill, then the Senate would have to go back and concur, or accept those changes, before it could go to the governor. With such short time, and other bills to get through, SB47 will likely need a smooth passage.
Legislators can wait until after the veto period to pass the bill based upon the assumption that Gov. Andy Beshear would sign the bill into law.
There were a few surprising votes in the Senate, including that of Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown. He said he would never support recreational marijuana, but that he was compelled to change his mind on medical marijuana out of “compassion” for those who are suffering.
“This is not an easy vote for me. I’m not the kind of guy who changes his mind very easily,” Thayer said. “I’m old fashioned, a little stuck in my ways, and I have been rightly referred to as one of the strongest opponents of medical marijuana in the Senate. But there have been a lot of people over the years who may not realize it, but they have had an effect on me and persuaded me to change my mind.”
It was not an easy vote for West either.
“I could have argued the other side on this issue,” he said. “This is one of those issues where you take out the ledger and you list the pros and cons and it’s a long list on both sides. But for me personally, the pros outweigh the cons.”
Not everyone landed on the same side of the pros and cons list. Sen. Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said he wasn’t convinced, but that he shouldn’t be demonized for that.
Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, voted no, but said he appreciates everyone who has come to Frankfort year after year to make this happen.
Sen. Gary Boswell, R-Owensboro, vehemently disagreed with the bill, calling marijuana “the scourge of the earth” and a violation of federal law.
While marijuana is still illegal according to federal law, the federal attorney generals have published memos saying they won’t enforce the ban unless other red flags are present, like sales to minors and associated violence.
“If you are going to violate federal law, at least tighten up the bill to include only the critically ill,” Boswell said.