GLASGOW – The Barren-Metcalfe County Emergency Medical Service will soon implement a new medical device that will benefit COVID-19 patients as well as emergency medical personnel.
The medical device, the Sea-Long helmet, is a clear, plastic helmet that fits over a patient’s head and is secured with an airtight seal around the patient’s neck that sits on the patient’s shoulders.
“One of the big problems has been how do you treat and transport patients who are COVID positive who don’t necessarily need to be intubated and put on a ventilator,” said Eric Bauer, assistant director of the Barren-Metcalfe County EMS and the Hart County Ambulance Service.
The Sea-Long helmet is seen as the solution.
It will be used for COVID patients who are sick but don’t need the help of a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine or a BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) machine to breathe.
The Sea-Long helmet will give emergency medical personnel a better way to oxygenate COVID patients without putting themselves at risk of contracting the virus.
Bauer, a paramedic who is also director of clinical services for both emergency medical agencies, learned about Sea-Long helmets when he sold a critical care education company he founded, FlightBridgeED, LLC, to a medical flight company, Life Link III, in Minnesota.
“They were the first flight company in the Untied States to see this technology and to go through testing and identify the use based on COVID patients. That is how I originally identified the helmet,” he said. “I went through the training within that flight company and then as they started transporting patients, flying patients, Sea-Long actually came to the company that I owned and used us to kind of get the word out.”
Life Link III is the only medical flight company Bauer knows of that is flying COVID-19 patients in helicopters equipped with Sea-Long helmets.
“Sea-Long helmets have been around for a long, long time. They were originally used as a way to facilitate hyperbaric therapy for scuba diving,” Bauer said.
Emergency medical personnel benefit from the use of the Sea-Long helmet due to it having the capability of filtering the air exhaled by a COVID patient.
“It’s going to improve the (respiratory) status of the COVID patient and then also provide a certain level of protection to our employees,” said Dr. Joe Middleton, executive director of the Barren-Metcalfe County EMS and Hart County Ambulance Service.
The helmets are manufactured by Sea-Long Medical Systems Inc., a company owned by Chris Austin, who purchased it in 2016 and relocated its headquarters from Kentucky to Texas, according to the company’s website.
In 2016, University of Chicago researchers led a study that showed the use of the helmets in place of oxygen masks that cover the nose and mouth helped critically ill patients breathe better and can prevent the need to intubate. The study also showed patients who used the helmets spent less time in the intensive care unit and had better survival rates, according to an article posted on the University of Chicago Medicine website.
Before the University of Chicago’s research, similar helmets were widely used in Italy, according to a March NBC News report.
Austin modified the helmet so it could be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Bauer had never heard of the Sea-Long helmet until it was being used to help COVID-19 patients. He decided it could be something that would be beneficial for both emergency medical service agencies.
“My role here at Barren-Metcalfe and Hart County (Ambulance Service) is to guide the clinical services division. I’m trying to bring the most state-of-the-art types of treatments that we can safely employ to the citizens of this area,” he said.
The Barren-Metcalfe County EMS has purchased mechanical ventilators for use with the Sea-Long helmets. The new ventilators are similar to those that are used by medical helicopters.
Bauer wants to make sure paramedics with both emergency medical service agencies are properly trained in critical care. Only those who have such training will be authorized to use the helmets and ventilators.
He anticipates putting the helmets and ventilators in use by the first of January. If there was a patient need for a helmet and ventilator now, he said he would probably take that patient himself.
The emergency medical service agencies are always looking for new and more efficient ways of taking care of patients, Middleton said.
“This product is going to be of great benefit to the patients, especially the COVID population that we are now being challenged with,” he said.
Initially, the Sea-Long helmets will only be used by the Barren-Metcalfe County EMS because the Hart County Ambulance Service doesn’t have the ventilators needed for use along with them.
“But it is something that will be migrating that way once Hart County has the equipment to handle the device,” Middleton said.
