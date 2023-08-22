While thick heat lingering over southcentral Kentucky may inspire a trip to the pool or park, medical professionals say it might be better to stay inside this week.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Monday for Warren County, warning of “high temperatures surpassing 100 degrees” and “all time record highs in jeopardy” through Sunday.
Kimberly Rheaume, emergency dispatcher with Med Center Health, told the Daily News that everyone — even healthy adults — are at a high risk of heat-related illness as temperatures climb.
“The main thing that we want people to be cautious about and to look for is heat exhaustion before it turns into heat stroke,” Rheaume said. “Heat stroke is the emergent thing they need to call 911 for.”
Early signs of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, fatigue, pale skin, fast pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, vomiting, headache and fainting.
Without remedy, heat exhaustion can quickly turn into heat stroke. A body temperature above 103 degrees, a rapid pulse, fainting and loss of consciousness are all signs that medical services may be needed.
Rheaume said 911 should always be called if an individual stops sweating or loses consciousness as these are signs the body is failing to cool itself down naturally.
“Anybody is susceptible; However, children and elderly people are going to see the symptoms a little faster,” Rheaume said. “Anybody who has chronic illnesses, people that have lung or heart problems, they’re going also be more susceptible to the heat.”
Rheaume says planning ahead is the best way to stay healthy. Drinking water periodically rather than in large quantities, taking indoor breaks, wearing loose and light clothing and avoiding direct sunlight drastically reduce risks.
“If you’re someone who works out in the heat, schedule a time to be inside, even if it's 15 minutes,” Rheaume said. “Air conditioning is going to actually help your body quite a lot.”
Sitting in an air-conditioned car can also help, but Rheaume warned that cars will heat much faster than the outside air. She said to avoid sitting in or leaving children in parked cars for any time.
“In a short amount of time, as few as two to three minutes, the car can heat up,” Rheaume said. “So even if in your mind you’re thinking, ‘oh, the car is running,’ if something happens and the air conditioner shuts off and you’re inside for five minutes, you don’t have enough time.”
The NWS reported Monday that heat indexes from Tuesday to Sunday could be as high as 110 to 120. They advised caution when burning on account of dry conditions and occasionally gusty winds.
