Much-needed upgrades to the Warren County Regional Jail medical unit are coming, thanks to a partnership with the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon won approval at Friday’s Warren Fiscal Court meeting for a $25,700 contract with the Housing Authority cabinet shop to do custom cabinetry and woodwork at the jail’s two medical unit spaces.
The work, to be paid for through the capital improvement funds the jail accrues through its inmate communications contract with Texas-based Securus Technologies, will improve a medical area that is seeing more traffic as the jail’s inmate population continues to increase.
“Our medical unit hasn’t had any upgrades in 20 years,” Harmon said. “The increase in inmates has dictated the need for renovations so we can be as efficient as possible.”
Harmon said renovations are planned for an area set aside for dispensing medication and for an area devoted to seeing physicians.
Both areas are seeing more traffic at a jail that routinely exceeds its 562-bed capacity.
In addition to the work to be done by the HABG cabinet shop, Harmon said jail inmates will do some work on flooring, painting and cleaning to complete the upgrades to the medical units.
“We’re trying to be as cost-effective as we can,” Harmon said. “The county has used the Housing Authority cabinet shop before. They do excellent work.”
Housing Authority Executive Director Abraham Williams said the HABG cabinet shop, started as a training program, has been in place for 25 years.
“We’ve gotten pretty good at it over the years,” Williams said. “We’ve done work for the county clerk’s office and for the city. We contract for private houses and apartments. It started as a training program and has become a business opportunity for us.”
Among other items at Friday’s meeting, magistrates approved the request of Judge-Executive Doug Gorman to buy 12 Warren County flags from lone bidder Flag Center of Memphis, Tenn., at a cost of $2,820.
“It was time to replace them,” Gorman said of the county flags. “It’s something you have to do every few years. We want to make sure they’re in good condition.”
The magistrates also voted to renew for another year the contract with grant writer Jennifer Schmidt of Schmidt Consulting.
The approved contract will pay Schmidt $3,500 per month for the next 12 months, an increase from the $3,250 the grant writer was paid during 2022.
Schmidt, who has done grant writing work for the county since 2015, submitted a proposal that said she has helped procure more than $8 million in grants over the past eight years.
“It’s a good return on our investment,” Gorman said. “Jennifer’s work has allowed us to get a lot of federal and state funds we may not have gotten otherwise.
“A lot of the grants have been for our volunteer fire departments and for the sheriff’s office, so it’s good for public safety.”
Among other items approved Friday were two expenditures to Pye Barker Fire and Safety related to the Sugar Maple Square property the county purchased in 2021 and has been slowly converting to space for county offices.
Approved were a $1,500 expenditure to install communications cables and sprinkler panels and a $1,095 expenditure for repairing sprinklers damaged during last month’s extremely cold weather.
Magistrates also approved spending $3,223.40 to buy two computers and six monitors from Dell Computer for use by the judge-executive’s staff.
The next meeting of Warren Fiscal Court is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.