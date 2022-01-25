After moving her belongings into a Magnolia Street home Dec. 10 and spending that night at her previous residence, Natalie Pinerola returned the next day to see her dream home transformed into a nightmare.
“The whole back half of the house was gone,” Pinerola recalled. “We were fortunate that we weren’t there.”
While depressing, such destruction to well-established and in many cases historic homes along Magnolia, Nutwood and Covington streets sparked residents like Pinerola to take action.
“We met as couples right after the tornado,” she said. “We had a common interest in the character of the neighborhood.”
Pinerola and another newcomer to the neighborhood, Terri Sheldon, found that they shared concerns about preserving the bungalow-style homes that give the area its charm.
Not wanting to lose that charm and history, they got in touch with city of Bowling Green officials to see what steps they could take to ensure that the neighborhood is built back appropriately.
That has led to a Magnolia/Nutwood neighborhood meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Crossland Community Church at 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
“As one of the newest residents of this neighborhood, I respect that many others have lived here for years,” Pinerola said. “Terri and I are just the conversation starters into what I hope can provide information, answers and solutions to preserve this charming, historic area of the city.”
Sheldon, who helped start a food distribution program in the neighborhood in the days after the tornado, said she began hearing concerns from her neighbors.
“People were wondering what was going to happen to the neighborhood,” Sheldon said. “I don’t know how many people are going to continue living there.
“A meeting like this should help people decide. I would like to think that somebody couldn’t come in and change the whole look of the neighborhood.”
City-County Planning Commission of Warren County Executive Director Ben Peterson said the Magnolia/Nutwood community is the first neighborhood to hold a meeting in the wake of a storm that is the deadliest in state history.
“The neighbors called and asked to learn about options for protecting their neighborhood from changing character mostly from a historic and architectural sense,” Peterson said in an email, adding that other neighborhoods could have similar concerns.
“This is in the very early stages and is focused on areas where the zoning doesn’t quite match the existing character of the neighborhood,” Peterson said.
Peterson said several other damaged neighborhoods have been identified by the planning commission and the city’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department as candidates for similar meetings to discuss build-back options.
“This is pretty common in post-disaster areas,” said Brent Childers, the city’s neighborhood and community services director. “You have areas in any community that have a certain charm element that you don’t want to lose.
“How do we protect that while rebuilding? It comes down to the neighbors and their desire to protect that charm.”
Tuesday’s meeting should be a first step in that rebuilding process, helping residents of the Nutwood/Magnolia/Covington area learn what options they have.
Childers said there are “tools in place” to help preserve such neighborhoods. Zone changes and creation of an overlay district that adds regulations are among the possibilities.
“You can do nothing and let the market determine how it will be rebuilt,” Childers said. “The other extreme is to regulate and force the desired result.”
Where the Nutwood/Magnolia rebuild falls on that spectrum will depend largely on what the residents learn at Tuesday’s meeting, Sheldon said.
“This is a first for all of us,” she said. “We have to start learning from the city. It (Tuesday’s meeting) will be a big question-and-answer session. I hope we have a better understanding of the process after that.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.