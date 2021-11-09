Warren County residents will have an opportunity to provide input into possible changes to a document intended as a guide for the county’s growth.
Developed a decade ago by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, the Focus 2030 Comprehensive Plan is due for an update, and the planning commission is scheduling a series of meetings to get input on what changes are needed.
The yearlong process of updating the comprehensive plan will begin with Wednesday’s public forum at 5:30 p.m. in the Capitol Arts Center on East Main Avenue.
Ben Peterson, the planning commission’s executive director, described the meeting as an “introductory” session designed to give elected officials and county residents an overview of the comprehensive plan and begin soliciting input.
“This is an opportunity to inform the public about what the comprehensive plan contains,” Peterson said. “It’s a development guide for the community.
“It’s basically a 20-year plan for how the community is to grow and develop. We’ll get input on what the plan says and see if changes are needed.”
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first of what Peterson expects to be 10 meetings over the next 12 months to be held as part of the process of making state-mandated updates to the comprehensive plan.
Peterson and his staff will put together a website that includes materials to be reviewed before each meeting.
The materials for the introductory meeting include two videos that are available for viewing before the meeting at the warrenpc.org/ compplanupdate website.
The first video is an introduction to the process, timeline and online resources available. The second video includes an overview of the vision and guiding principles, an introduction to the goals, objectives and action items and an evaluation of the implementation action plan.
Peterson said elected officials from Warren County and the cities of Bowling Green, Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn are expected to attend and participate in the discussion.
Future meetings will focus on individual sections of the comprehensive plan such as transportation, zoning ordinances and housing, Peterson said.
“We’ll review each section of the plan and get public input,” Peterson said. “We realize that there will be a lot of different opinions, but we want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to express their ideas.”
Residents can express their views in-person at the meetings or through a link provided on the webpage for each session.
Peterson said an update to the comprehensive plan is timely in light of the rapid growth the county has experienced in recent years.
Warren County’s population grew from 113,781 in 2010 to 134,554 in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
That 18.2% increase means Warren County’s growth rate is the second-fastest in the state behind Scott County. While the comprehensive plan is only one factor contributing to the county’s growth, Peterson said the plan is growth-focused.
“It’s certainly not written to stop growth but to manage growth,” he said.
Peterson said he doesn’t expect any major changes to the comprehensive plan to come out of the public meetings, but he said they could result in changes to certain elements such as the Future Land Use Map, which serves as a visual guide for future land use and planning.
