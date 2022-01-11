Meetings planned to address solid waste hauling

If you have thoughts and opinions about who should be picking up your trash, and if you would like to see a return of curbside recycling in Warren County, you’ll have your chance to express yourself in a public meeting next week.
Warren Fiscal Court, agreed last week to hold a public meeting Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the county courthouse to hear public comments on solid waste and recycling proposals.
In a second meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 19 at the courthouse, the fiscal court magistrates will hear presentations from potential vendors and ask questions.
It’s all part of a lengthy process of choosing new solid waste vendors and perhaps selecting a vendor to resurrect a curbside recycling program that ended in April 2020.
Shawn Alcott, the attorney representing the county’s division for environmental planning and assistance, said the Jan. 18 meeting will be a chance for county residents to be heard as proposals have started to come in from potential vendors.
“We invite the public to come and tell us what they think,” Alcott said. “This is an opportunity for the public to help fiscal court understand their perspective.”
The county has gone through a monthslong process of advertising for potential solid waste and recycling vendors, including spending a total of more than $3,000 to advertise in the Louisville and Nashville markets.
The advertising effort seems to have paid off, with the county receiving proposals from local companies Scott Waste, BG Dumpster, Republic Services, Green River Waste, Shelby Recycling, Blue Moon Sanitation, Taylor Sanitation and TPM Inc.
Utah-based Recyclops, which provides recycling services in multiple states and has a presence in the Nashville area, has also submitted a proposal.
The number of proposals and the effort to resurrect recycling could lead to some big changes.
“There are interesting times ahead with solid waste and possibly recycling,” said Stan Reagan, coordinator of the county’s division for environmental planning and technical assistance. “We hope to have some interesting things to report in the next few weeks.
“I hope everyone likes change, because I think it’s coming.”
The biggest possible change would be the return of curbside recycling, a program that ended nearly two years ago when Southern Recycling succumbed to declining market forces and ended a program that it started in 1995.
Curbside recycling’s demise began in 2018, when China stopped accepting plastics and other recyclables, eliminating about half the market for those items.
That drying-up of a key market made recycling of household items a losing proposition for Southern Recycling, a former Houchens Industries holding now owned by California-based SA Recycling, and other companies in the business.
Reagan said markets for recyclables are up but are still “not exactly what they were a few years ago.”
Selection of solid waste and recycling vendors is no small job.
Reagan said about 110,750 to 132,800 tons of solid waste are generated in Warren County each year. All residences and businesses are required to subscribe to solid waste collection under existing franchise ordinances and agreements.
Reagan said franchise fees paid by waste haulers account for annual revenue of about $1.82 million, which is returned to the county’s general fund to help pay for essential services and the county’s solid waste management obligations that are subject to annual review by Kentucky’s Environment and Energy Cabinet.
Currently, Scott Waste Services has an exclusive solid waste contract within the city of Bowling Green but four other companies – Waste Connections, Republic Services, Taylor Sanitation Service and Waste Management Inc. – have non-exclusive franchises in the county.
