More than a dozen members of the local Fraternal Order of Police were on hand Tuesday at Bowling Green’s Meijer store for the “Shop with a Hero” event.
The annual event is a chance for local heroes like police officers to shop for and alongside needy children during the holiday season.
However, the event looked much different this year as the child recipients were not present because of safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the safety precautions, the officers were still able to shop for families as they bought gifts for the holidays and essential items based on wish lists from specific families.
They will deliver the gifts to families in the community in the near future.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12 President Robert Perry said the event is an opportunity to connect police with the community.
“This is a huge thing for us every year, because obviously when the police get called to a scene it’s not a good day,” Perry said. “So, this event and other events that the FOP does are things that we can do to try and shed a positive light on law enforcement.
“We want the community to realize that we are here for them,” Perry said. “We really get to connect with the kids, and we get to show them that the police are their friends. Just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces makes all of the volunteer work worth it. It’s so much fun.”
With the pandemic still affecting families, Perry said he hopes the event will spread a little Christmas joy to those who need it most.
Meijer paid for all of the officers’ purchases during the event.
Clark Arnold, safety director for Warren County Public Schools, also participated in the event as he wanted to take the opportunity to give back to the community.
“This is going to determine whether or not a family has toys for Christmas,” Arnold said. “I grew up in the inner city of Louisville, and I was on the other side of that. I got to see police officers in my neighborhood growing up, and that’s what spawned me to pursue this career.
“There is a lot of good in the community, which sometimes doesn’t get the highlights that it should, but there is by far more good than there is bad,” Arnold said. “This is just a small splice representing that good.”
Meijer hosts more than 100 “Shop with a Hero” events each year throughout the country.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
