Two patrons dining at Mellow Mushroom were struck Saturday night by an unknown assailant firing a paintball gun.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department report, officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to the Chestnut Street restaurant, where two patrons reported being hit.
Witnesses reported seeing a suspect slow down and point a silver-barreled gun out of the window of a dark blue vehicle and fire paintballs at the building and at patrons.
Two people who were dining outside were struck.
A man who reported being struck near the left eye told police he attempted to chase after the suspect in his vehicle. He said he believed the suspect was in a dark blue Honda Accord.
A woman reported being struck in the back with a paintball. Both victims refused treatment.
Surveillance video from the restaurant was unable to capture clear footage of the license plate of the suspect's vehicle.
Police also received a call Saturday from the 700 block of West Main Avenue regarding a vehicle shooting paintballs at residences, but police were unable to locate a suspect or property damage there.
