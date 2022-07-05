'Meltdown' ice cream shop coming downtown

One of downtown Bowling Green’s oldest buildings will soon be home to its newest business.
Meltdown, an ice cream shop that has operated for years at the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road and briefly through a food truck, is setting up shop in the historic Quigley-Younglove Building at 900 State St.
Susan Warrell, Meltdown’s founder, has been working on renovating the building at State Street and East Main Avenue and hopes to have it open in September.
“I’ve always loved this space,” Warrell said of the building that was for decades a pharmacy and most recently home to the Hot Mess Mama clothing boutique. “I have seen businesses change there, but I never could catch it when it was available.”
Until March, when Warrell noticed on a drive through downtown that the boutique had closed.
That was her chance to renovate the 1,300-square-foot first floor of the building and take the next step in the evolution of a business that was started almost by accident.
While selling her artwork at the farmers market, Warrell would bring her homemade ice cream and give it to the other vendors.
“In the summer of 2012 I was making a lot of ice cream that I would share with my vendor friends,” Warrell said. “One of them said, ‘You should sell this,’ so I did.
“I had ice cream on one side of the table and my photos and art on the other side. I soon realized I wasn’t selling any art.”
What she was selling included ice cream in such flavor concoctions as cucumber-cantaloupe and pig candy (a maple-flavored ice cream with chunks of bacon mixed in).
“She comes up with the craziest flavors,” said Ben Warrell, Susan Warrell’s husband. “She loves to see people’s reactions.
“I’m incredibly proud of her for taking a chance (on the downtown location). Her product is so good that I know she’ll be successful.”
Susan Warrell, a Louisville native who earned a business degree at Eastern Kentucky University, admitted that setting up shop in the Quigley-Younglove Building has come with challenges.
Built in 1837 by Thomas Quigley, the Federal-style, three-story building had never housed any type of food-service business before, with the exception of the soda fountain that was part of the Younglove Drug Store that operated in the building.
The building has also been home to pharmacies operated by E.C. Williams and, later, James Henry Holland. It housed the Pink Daisy boutique and the Corner Studio before the Hot Mess Mama boutique moved in.
Although renovation is taking longer than hoped, Susan Warrell is looking forward to growing the following Meltdown has built through the farmers market.
Other than a break while undergoing cancer treatments, she has operated at the farmers market for a decade. She plans to continue selling her ice cream creations there, but she’s looking forward to finding a whole new clientele downtown.
“It’s great that I have this business that people already know,” she said. “There has been a nice buzz in the downtown area.”
Limited to selling mostly pre-packaged pints and half-pints of her ice cream at the farmers market, Susan Warrell will be able to sell by the scoop and also add milkshakes and sundaes to her menu.
Susan Warrell, who studied ice cream making in a short course taught at Penn State University, is still determining her hours of operation and other details; but her husband believes her downtown location will be successful.
“There’s a little bit of work involved to get it ready,” Ben Warrell said. “But I think the payoff will be a special place downtown.”
