The recently identified remains of a local sailor who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be given a hero’s homecoming on Memorial Day weekend.
The public is invited to attend the procession and funeral of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard “Scott” Magers of Merry Oaks beginning at 1:30 p.m. May 29.
Magers’ remains were identified publicly April 5 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The DPAA said Magers, 18, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. On Dec. 7, 1941, it was moored at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits and sank, resulting in the deaths of 429 crew members, including Magers.
Magers will receive full military honors at the funeral, including a 21-gun salute.
Family spokeswoman Paula Ratliff Pedigo said the funeral will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for those who attend.
“For him to return home and have living relatives present – it’s an amazing time for our community,” Pedigo said. “It’s a way to appreciate his sacrifice and remember that freedom isn’t free.”
The public is invited to join the funeral procession or to line the 20-mile route starting from Hardy & Son Funeral Home at 3098 Louisville Road in Bowling Green and ending at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery at 130 Merry Oaks Payne Road near Smiths Grove.
Pedigo said businesses along U.S. 68 are encouraged to adorn the procession route to the cemetery with yellow ribbons and American flags to honor Magers.
The service at the cemetery will begin at 2 p.m.
She said the family expects a large number of motorcyclists from a number of area groups to take part in the procession.
“There will be over 400 seats available at the cemetery for the public,” Pedigo said. “They have also rented out a large tent that will encompass those present. The National Guard will be there parking cars near the cemetery.”
Family members will provide the eulogy along with memories of Magers. Pedigo said everyone participating in the service is a relative of the fallen soldier with the exception of the preacher.
“It will be amazing to see, and it will be a beautiful service.” Pedigo said.
Smiths Grove resident and veteran Lisa Mills shared Pedigo’s thoughts on the ceremony. However, Mills sees the funeral as a potential uniting force.
“This is a close-knit community,” Mills said. “I’m trying to spread awareness locally that this is happening, and it’s a really big deal. With everyone getting back out after the pandemic, it’s a chance to come together as a community. This person coming home can be the needed glue that brings us together.”
The city of Smiths Grove recently passed a proclamation to honor Magers.
Mayor David Stiffey signed the proclamation stating all flags at the city municipal building will be at half-staff and honorary yellow ribbons will be displayed on Memorial Day.
Magers’ name was also entered into the congressional record April 29 by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
“Over 1,300 Kentucky service members remain unaccounted for by the DPAA,” McConnell said during the session. “We have never forgotten these patriots, and we will continue searching to bring them home. I am grateful for the ongoing efforts of the DPAA to bring closure to more families like this one.
“On behalf of my Senate colleagues, I would like to send our sincere condolences to Scott’s family and express our thanks for his brave service to our nation. We are proud this Kentucky hero will receive the honor he earned.”
