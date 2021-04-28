AMVETS Post 130 will once again honor the life of 1st Lt. Robert Henderson with its second annual Memorial Golf Tournament on May 8 at Paul Walker Golf Course in Bowling Green.
The golf scramble is AMVETS’ largest fundraiser. Registration to participate is $300 a team.
AMVETS Post 130 Commander Gerald Mounce said all proceeds from the event will directly assist veterans in Bowling Green who are in need.
“This is the only way we get our money to help our veterans – through donations,” Mounce said. “Everything we do is funded through donations. We are just trying to do anything we can do to help our veterans.”
The fundraiser honors Henderson, who was the first Warren County soldier killed in action during the Iraq War. Henderson died in an ambush April 17, 2004.
Mounce said AMVETS is still accepting teams for the event. The group has about six sponsors but is looking for more as well.
There are levels of sponsorship for parties looking to donate more money to the organization, and AMVETS is also accepting door prize donations for participants.
Registration will be at 7 a.m. at the golf course on the day of the event.
Interested individuals can pre-register or inquire about sponsorship by emailing Mounce at gerald_mounce@yahoo.com. Tee-off will be between 7:30 and 8 a.m.
“It takes a team effort to do these kinds of things,” Mounce said. “We have a lot of outstanding members, and we are all veterans. It’s a nice thing to be able to do this. We are here to help. It’s a real win-win for everybody.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
