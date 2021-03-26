Attorneys in a case involving a Bowling Green man accused of killing his estranged wife and in-laws were at odds early in the criminal case over whether a psychiatric evaluation is warranted for the defendant.
Joseph Carey, 32, is under indictment on three counts of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
Carey is accused of shooting Angela R. Carey, 30, and her parents, Charles W. McGranahan, 79, and Lupe V. McGranahan, 63, all of Morgantown, on Jan. 19 at their home on Lonnie Snodgrass Road.
Carey was arraigned earlier this month in Butler Circuit Court, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Toward the end of the March 9 arraignment, Butler County Commonwealth's Attorney Blake Chambers requested that Carey undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center to help determine his competency to stand trial.
The motion was granted by Butler Circuit Judge Tim Coleman over the objections of Carey's defense team of attorneys Jennifer Wittmeyer and Kayla Fugate of the Department of Public Advocacy.
On March 12, Wittmeyer and Fugate filed a motion requesting Coleman to reconsider his evaluation order, noting that they had no reason to question Carey's competency and have not advanced any defense strategy involving Carey's mental health.
In the motion, Wittmeyer and Fugate argued that state law does not allow for an independent psychiatric evaluation of a criminal defendant at the prosecution's request without the defense having first raised the issue, saying that such an evaluation violates a defendant's right not to incriminate himself.
Carey's defense team went on to argue that Coleman did not have grounds to believe an evaluation was necessary before ordering one to take place.
"Indeed, the order to send Mr. Carey to KCPC for an evaluation occurred at his initial appearance before this court, and it is therefore far too early in the proceedings to make a determination as to whether competency is an issue at hand," Wittmeyer and Fugate said in their motion.
Carey's attorneys have also not provided any notice of intent to introduce any testimony from expert witnesses regarding any mental illness.
In a response filed March 16, Chambers argued there were enough facts known to the court for Coleman to order an evaluation.
Chambers pointed to a preliminary hearing held in January in Butler District Court in which Kentucky State Police Detective Shae Foley testified that Carey acknowledged to police that he had sought psychiatric treatment at a local hospital shortly before the triple homicide and was prescribed certain medications.
Chambers also said that Carey had been in touch from Butler County Jail with family members through text messages and phone calls this month requesting reading materials that would enable him to "self-assess" his mental state.
"In a phone call from Butler County Jail on March 3, 2021, (Carey) tells a person on the phone line that he wants books by Carl Jung, Sigmund Freud and other 'psychological books ... I'm trying to self-diagnose here,'" Chambers said in the filing. "He later states he is trying to get these books to figure out 'what the (expletive) is wrong with my brain because they are not going to let me go to a doctor obviously.'"
At a hearing on March 19, Coleman rescinded his prior order directing Carey be evaluated.
A discovery conference is set for May 11.
Carey is being held without bond. Chambers is seeking the death penalty.
