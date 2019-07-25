SCOTTSVILLE – Sealed psychological and adoption records for a man accused of killing three relatives in Allen County will be viewed by attorneys in the case following a judge’s ruling Wednesday.
Edward Dilon Siddens, 29, of Scottsville, appeared in Allen Circuit Court for a hearing in his criminal case.
Siddens is accused of shooting Jimmy Neal Siddens, 73; his wife, Helen Siddens, 72; and their son, Jimmy Neal Siddens II, 41.
Their bodies were found Feb. 19, 2018, outside their home on Ray Pardue Road.
Edward Siddens has been charged with three counts of murder, theft by unlawful taking and violation of a Kentucky protection order.
Prosecutors are seeking enhanced penalties up to and including the death penalty.
Siddens’ defense team, consisting of attorneys Eric Clark and Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, had filed a motion to access and review psychological records that include a mental health warrant for Edward Siddens and an adoption record for him as well.
A mental health warrant signed by a judge enables police to transport a mentally ill person who poses a danger to themselves, family or others as a result of their illness to a hospital for treatment.
Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker said she has reviewed the warrant taken out against Siddens as well as adoption records that indicate that Jimmy and Helen Siddens, Edward’s grandparents, adopted him and were Edward’s adoptive parents at the time of their deaths.
“These records may or may not have any bearing on the issues of guilt or sentencing,” Crocker said.
Clark said the defense’s investigation of the case is ongoing.
Siddens has not been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation while in custody on this case and his defense team has not raised any issues regarding his competency to stand trial or assist in his own defense.
According to court documents, Siddens’ biological mother, Shelley Siddens, disclosed to police early in the investigation into the triple homicide that she believed her son was responsible.
The statements were made soon after Kentucky State Police found the bodies of the three victims.
“Shelley Siddens went on to state Edward Siddens had made threats before to harm her father and also her,” KSP Detective Adam Morgan said in an affidavit supporting a search warrant.
A 2004 Ford F-250 belonging to Jimmy Neal Siddens was missing and his bank card had been used in Iowa on the same date that police responded to the discovery of the bodies, court records show.
Investigators were able to obtain information about a cellphone Siddens was known to use, and were able to determine he was in Colorado, where a member of the Sedgwick County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Department located the missing truck and engaged in a pursuit that resulted in Siddens’ arrest.
“Deputy Carlton Britton with Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department stated multiple firearms were in plain view,” Morgan said in an affidavit for a search warrant. “Edward Siddens made a spontaneous statement ‘the owner of the vehicle is no longer with us.’ ”
He confessed to the shooting deaths of his grandparents and uncle after being taken into custody and advised of his rights, court records show.
Crocker set a pretrial conference for Nov. 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.