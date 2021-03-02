A drug investigation led to the arrest Friday of a Glasgow man and the seizure of suspected meth.
According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, agents executed a search warrant around 9:20 p.m. Friday at an Old Bowling Green Road residence.
Agents encountered Michael Clayton Lowe, 46, of Glasgow, at the residence, and found several bags of suspected crystal meth, a loaded firearm, pills, a large bag of marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia on the property.
Lowe was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams, meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented