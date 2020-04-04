In the midst of a major economic slowdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Kim Williams is seeing some benefits from what you might call “microbe economics.”
“We had a large customer base already, but now it’s new people every day,” Williams said during a mid-afternoon break from her work as a driver for Bowling Green’s Takeout Waiter meal-delivery service. “It has been a blessing in disguise that we didn’t expect.”
Like most small business owners, Takeout Waiter owner Tina Boling has had to adjust to the realities of the coronavirus outbreak and resulting social distancing requirements that have pummeled the restaurant industry.
But, while others were closing their doors and laying off workers, Boling made some adjustments that have turned her company into a lifeline for local restaurants and for folks cooped up by stay-at-home edicts.
“I never thought I’d see anything like this,” said Boling, who opened Takeout Waiter four years ago as a delivery service for local eateries. “We started getting call after call. It took some time to figure out the next step.”
For Boling, the next steps were finding ways to meet the needs of restaurants that didn’t want to shut down and finding ways to put procedures in place to protect both her drivers and a growing list of customers.
“We’ve been very, very busy,” Boling said. “That’s great, but I hate to see so many people out of work. Everybody is worried. We’ve had a lot of restaurants calling and a lot of people applying to be drivers. We’ve hired probably 18 drivers, and some of those were displaced workers.”
Boling said Takeout Waiter has implemented many safety measures, from providing gloves and masks for drivers to respecting “no contact” requests from customers by leaving meals at the door.
Another meal delivery service that operates locally, Chicago-based Grubhub, is also following strict rules to avoid spreading COVID-19.
“We launched contact-free delivery, which allows diners to request their food be left in the lobby or at the doorstep to avoid a direct handoff for their safety and the safety of their driver,” Grubhub Corporate Communications Associate Jenna DeMarco said in an email.
Williams said customers seem to appreciate the safety precautions.
“As busy as we’ve been, we’re still following strict rules on non-contact,” Williams said. “The whole community has been so good to us. Even with no contact, they wave to you and say ‘thank you.’ The restaurants are very appreciative for our delivery service, too.”
Lost River Pizza owner Keith Coffman, who recently invested about $500,000 in his business by expanding into the former Home Cafe space, said Takeout Waiter has been a lifesaver.
“Most of our service staff we had to lay off because we don’t have anyone dining in,” Coffman said. “But we’ve been able to keep most of our kitchen staff employed because of our new drive-thru window and the takeout service.”
While some restaurants have closed because of health concerns since the coronavirus outbreak, Coffman said the takeout option has helped ensure the health of his business.
“Takeout Waiter has been really good,” he said. “They have allowed us to not have as many people laid off. It has been a good alternative, but I hope we’ll be able to return to some sense of normalcy soon.”
Likewise, Split Tree Barbecue owner Jessica Casto said the takeout option has helped her business stay connected with its regular customers.
“It was kinda scary to think we would have to close our doors,” Casto said. “But the community has been behind us 100 percent, and Takeout Waiter has been very beneficial.”
Boling estimates that Takeout Waiter’s business has doubled from its normal volume, but she said she isn’t trying to capitalize on an unfortunate situation.
“We’ve worked with the restaurants on reducing their costs,” Boling said. “We’re trying to help the customer and the restaurants without going broke ourselves. This is not a get-rich scheme for us.”
Williams, who is on the front lines delivering meals each day, believes the big benefit for Takeout Waiter may be in the form of goodwill.
“We have a tremendous number of new customers,” she said. “Maybe we’ll leave an impression during this time, and maybe they’ll stay with us.”
