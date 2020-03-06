Since the Mid-South Conference championships came to Bowling Green seven years ago, the local economic impact is estimated to be between $10 million and $12 million a year.
The Mid-South, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, has eight full-time members – many of them in Kentucky – and 22 associate members in 11 different states. The conference sponsors 27 sports, including basketball, wrestling, swimming and softball, and now hosts more than 20 championship events in Bowling Green.
The men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which will feature a number of players who have played high school basketball in southcentral Kentucky, began in earnest Friday at Bowling Green High School and continue through championship games Monday.
Amy Cardwell, sports sales director for the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, said an estimated $196 is spent per person, per day due to the Mid-South Conference’s presence in Bowling Green.
“We have had about 7,000 participants, and then with just a conservative estimate on spectators and additional people, we see about 10,000,” she said. “Most events are an average of 21/2 days.
“We have at least four more years on contract with them. Everything they purchase is local. The sign guy is local, the T-shirts are local and the catering is local. Everything is helping a local business in Bowling Green. That is very important to me, buying and supporting local businesses.”
The estimated $10 million to $12 million in economic impact includes hotel rooms, spending, shopping, eating and buying gas, according to Cardwell.
“That doesn’t include anything extra they might do here locally,” she said. “It saves every family in Warren County area on their taxes every year to have that kind of money generated. It helps to keep local businesses going and it helps to generate new opportunities for our own kids. It gives that much of a better product for our kids to use. It influences business development, how many hotels are in the area.”
Eric Ward, commissioner of the Mid-South, said the money makes a gradual impact throughout the year.
“It is a trickle effect,” he said. “The Hampton Inn told me we were one of the top three customers of the year.”
The journey to bring the conference to Bowling Green started seven years ago when Cardwell met with Ward at a convention to discuss Bowling Green’s commitment to invest in the sports and recreation facilities in the area.
“When we started, we literally were just talking about a handful of events,” Cardwell said. “That has snowballed seven years later into 22 events, 24 by next year, and because of the Mid-South tournaments being here, it has brought a total of 47 events a year because of them.”
To bring the basketball championships, changes had to be made to the facilities in the area.
“We made this deal with Bowling Green High School, and Bowling Green Independent Schools has been amazing to work with,” Cardwell said. “We did write a grant because their high school floor was not a college-sized floor. Again, perfect timing, because Bowling Green was doing renovations to their school and we wrote a grant to get them the pieces to make it a college floor.”
With those renovations, Mid-South Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships are in Bowling Green for the first time starting Saturday at BGHS.
“Basketball was a piece that had to fit perfectly and we hit some roadblocks a couple of times, and I never want to bring an event here until it is ready and good for that event to be here,” Cardwell said. “I want to make sure these kids have the best experience they can. That is why it took so long for basketball to be done.”
Ward said basketball was one thing that the conference struggled with in terms of location.
“We couldn’t figure out how to make it fit,” he said. “Basketball is one of our biggest events. It’s not like having a Girl’s Sweet 16, but what we’ve done is replace the lost room nights lost because the Sweet 16 moved to Lexington. We are very excited to have the basketball tournament here.”
Cardwell added that the conference does more than just bring in money for the area – it also creates an opportunity for other sports to gain exposure locally.
“Before the Mid-South Conference, nobody wrestled anywhere here. That was one of the sports they do,” she said. “We now have 211 students wrestling in our county because of the Mid-South influence. It does things that benefit our local kids also.”
Ward agreed with Cardwell, saying coaches keep finding reasons to come back to Bowling Green for other events, such as golf tournaments at the Bowling Green Country Club.
“It is an economic-resistant business,” Cardwell said. “In 2007, when the recession happened, places like Pigeon Forge, Gulf Shores, Panama City, Pensacola and Hilton Head found out how fallible they were. People really did quit going on vacation, people quit buying new homes, but the one thing they didn’t quit doing is following their kids in sports.”
Cardwell said a contract with the conference has been signed through 2024.
