This year’s Junior Achievement Girl$ program drew more than 200 middle school students to Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College on Wednesday, offering them informative sessions on resume writing, interview skills and careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
“The lessons themselves are very real-world lessons,” said Abby Phillips, director of education at Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky.
Each session was facilitated by women volunteers, including local business leaders, Phillips said. The fourth annual event drew middle school students from both local school districts and Butler County.
Among them was Lila Chelf, a seventh grader from Drakes Creek Middle School. The experience allowed her to hone her resume-writing skills, Lila said. That includes keeping a resume short and to the point, she said.
She added that the experience was helpful in planning her high school career, especially as a reminder to use extracurricular activities to become more well-rounded.
“Right before we go into high school, we can really think about what things we can join to help us in college and in our future career,” Lila said.
Bowling Green Junior High School teacher Meg Tyler was motivated to bring a contingent of seventh grade girls to the event because of the lifelong skills they could learn.
“The more that you practice them, the more likely they are to become habits,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.