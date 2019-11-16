Less than six months after her death in a car accident, friends and loved ones of Megan Michelle Davidson succeeded Saturday in holding a 5K run/walk event in her honor that helped raise $20,000 for a mobile grocery service she supported.
The first Miles for Megan’s Mobile Grocery 5K drew an estimated 300 participants to First Christian Church, organizers said. Participants paid a $40 registration fee to walk or jog along a course that circled around downtown Bowling Green. The overall male and female winners were Andrew Thomas and Isabella Day, respectively.
Among the runners was Cally Stuart, who described Davidson as “one of the best people I knew.”
“I just want to honor her in the best way I can,” Stuart said.
Event proceeds went to support Megan’s Mobile Grocery, a service offered through the Housing Authority of Bowling Green to help expand access to low-cost, nutritious food. The mobile grocery bus was one of several local causes Davidson supported as a member of Broadway United Methodist Church before her death in July.
“One of the best things about Megan was the way that she loved people,” said Bethany Kinney, an organizer of the 5K and a close friend of Davidson’s. Kinney recalls Davidson’s signature affability and warmth.
“Even if you just met her, you walked away and you felt like you were important,” Kinney said of Davidson. The two worked together at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and shared a lot in common as mothers of two boys both around the same age.
“We just did life together,” Kinney said.
Davidson, 34 at the time of her death, earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Kentucky University in 2007 and later a Master’s in Public Administration from there as well. Davidson worked in TriStar Greenview’s Telemetry and Critical Care Units, but found her “true calling in ministry,” according to her obituary.
In organizing the first Miles for Megan’s Mobile Grocery 5K, Kinney said: “It’s really important to us to kind of keep that momentum going and to help the community like she did and like she would want us to do.”
Kinney still remembers the day Davidson told her about various food deserts in Bowling Green and the desire she felt to do something about it. That grew into a partnership with the Housing Authority of Bowling Green to “get food to people that need it.”
Food deserts exist where people lack access to affordable, nutrient-dense foods. Saturday’s fundraising event was aimed at helping the program contain costs, Kinney said.
“It’s more of a hand-up instead of a hand-out so people get to maintain their dignity and purchase the food from the mobile grocery,” Kinney said.
Danny Carothers, who drives the mobile grocery bus for the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, said he’s seen its impact firsthand.
“It’s just been a blessing to a lot of lives. You hear a lot of stories. A lot of these people don’t have transportation to get back and forth to the store,” Carothers said, citing a lack of grocery stores within walking distance in Bowling Green.
The mobile grocery runs Monday through Friday and often makes stops at nursing homes and other areas throughout Bowling Green. It offers low-cost produce, canned goods and other essentials, Carothers said.
“Bananas are our biggest seller,” he added.
Carothers described Davidson as a difference-maker.
“If just one person out of 10 was like her, we’d have such a great place to live,” he said. “Her impact on the city has been felt.”
