Veterans, staff with the VA Outpatient Clinic and local military recruiters joined Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and 1st District Magistrate Doug Gorman recently for a proclamation signing at Veterans Memorial Park at the Warren County Courthouse.
To recognize the men and women who defend our nation, Congress has established May as Military Appreciation Month.
While the entire month is designated to honor past and present military members and their families, there are several specific military days throughout the month, including Loyalty Day, VE Day, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, Mother’s Day, Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day.
On May 4, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott signed a proclamation declaring May as Military Appreciation Month for Bowling Green and Warren County.
Don Butler, chairman of the Veterans and Military Support Council of Bowling Green-Warren County, which examines policies and regulations that can help veterans and their families, said the proclamation serves an important purpose.
“The proclamation asks citizens to demonstrate their gratitude for all our armed services men and women who have served and are now serving our country, with special appreciation of their families’ sacrifice,” he said. “That’s the real purpose.”
To celebrate those who have chosen the path of military service, American Legion Post 23 will conduct its annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. May 30 at the post at 208 Dishman Lane.
Butler, who is also a member of American Legion Post 23, the Marine Corps League and Veterans of Foreign Wars, said the program will feature music, recognition of veterans and elected officials and the dedication of the James T. Manley Memorial Courtyard at the American Legion.
The courtyard, an American Legion Post 23 creation, will contain five monuments representing World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and Afghanistan/Iraq combined and five footsteps representing the five branches of the military.
Butler said the memorial will include bricks that people have purchased that include the names of veterans, the branch they served in and the number of years they served.
The program is just one way to honor those who serve, Butler said.
“Given the circumstances worldwide, it’s especially important to remember and recognize our military men and women for their dedication to service,” Butler said.
“Three hundred and 65 days a year, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, our military men and women are on call protecting our freedom – our democracy,” he said. “We take the time each Memorial Day to remember and honor the lives of the military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending and serving our country.”