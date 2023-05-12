Bowling Green city officials and local veterans from the Veterans and Military Support Council gather for the reading of a proclamation from the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners and Warren County Fiscal Court declaring the month of May as Military Appreciation Month to show appreciation for military men and women and their families at the Veterans Memorial Garden in front of the Warren County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Chairman of the Veterans and Military Support Council Don Butler speaks beside Mayor Todd Alcott, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman and Bowling Green City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Dana Beasley-Brown on Wednesday before the reading of a proclamation from the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners and Warren County Fiscal Court declaring the month of May as Military Appreciation Month.
Mayor Todd Alcott speaks beside Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin and Chairman of the Veterans and Military Support Council Don Butler before the reading of a proclamation from the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners and Warren County Fiscal Court declaring the month of May as Military Appreciation Month to show appreciation for military men and women and their families at the Veterans Memorial Garden in front of the Warren County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mayor Todd Alcott, center, reads part of a proclamation from the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners and Warren County Fiscal Court declaring the month of May as Military Appreciation Month to show appreciation for military men and women and their families beside, from left, Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin, Chairman of the Veterans and Military Support Council Don Butler, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown and Warren County Magistrates Rick Williams and Tom Lawrence at the Veterans Memorial Garden in front of the Warren County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman reads part of a proclamation from the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners and Warren County Fiscal Court declaring the month of May as Military Appreciation Month to show appreciation for military men and women and their families beside Mayor Todd Alcott and Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown at the Veterans Memorial Garden in front of the Warren County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Chairman of the Veterans and Military Support Council Don Butler speaks beside Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman and Mayor Todd Alcott before the reading of a proclamation from the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners and Warren County Fiscal Court declaring the month of May as Military Appreciation Month to show appreciation for military men and women and their families at the Veterans Memorial Garden in front of the Warren County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mayor Todd Alcott talks with Chairman of the Veterans and Military Support Council Don Butler after the reading of a proclamation from the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners and Warren County Fiscal Court declaring the month of May as Military Appreciation Month to show appreciation for military men and women and their families at the Veterans Memorial Garden in front of the Warren County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, center, thanks local veterans for their service during the reading of a proclamation from the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners and Warren County Fiscal Court declaring the month of May as Military Appreciation Month beside, from left, Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin, Mayor Todd Alcott, Chairman of the Veterans and Military Support Council Don Butler, City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown and Warren County Magistrates Rick Williams and Tom Lawrence at the Veterans Memorial Garden in front of the Warren County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green veterans and their families gathered in the Veterans Memorial Garden outside of the Warren County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon for a ceremony declaring May as Military Appreciation Month.
“This is our third year. We want to keep it an annual event just to remind people that we really should honor our military men and women and their families,” said Don Butler, Chairman of the Veterans and Military Support Council.
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman read from a proclamation which went over the importance of honoring men, women and their families for their sacrifice and service.
“We all served our country and we did what we were supposed to, and we came home and we just take care of each other,” said Commander of the American Legion Post 23, Malcolm Cherry.
Alcott also discussed the building of the new veterans nursing home in Bowling Green, currently underway at the Transpark.
“This is the easiest thing to do, to show our respect for our military past and present to serve and defend our country. So thank you to all of our veterans. Thank you for your service,” Gorman said.