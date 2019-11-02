Students in eight rural school districts served by the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative will benefit from a new, nearly $4 million federal grant geared toward education in science, technology, engineering, math and computer science.
Melissa Biggerstaff is an associate executive director at GRREC, an educational co-op that serves at least 47 school districts in the region. Biggerstaff said the five-year project, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, will allow participating educators to choose from several credentialing pathways.
The idea is to build the capacity of teachers to work in STEM and computer science fields and ultimately create more opportunities for their students.
“It’s going to be personalized to the specific needs of the teachers that it serves,” Biggerstaff said.
The participating school districts include the Caverna, Cloverport, Cumberland County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County, Russellville, Todd County and Webster County school districts. The project is targeted toward middle and high school teachers.
Tara Thomas, the project’s grant writer, said the idea for the project was spurred by a desire to boost students’ academic achievement, and that improving a teacher’s knowledge and preparation is the best way to accomplish that goal.
State funding for teacher training has waned in recent years. Kentucky’s 2018-20 state budget includes no money for teacher professional development.
The new GRREC project will eventually offer educators a slate credentialing options for educators. (GRREC is currently hiring staff for the initiative.)
Participating educators will be able to choose between different credential pathways that will enable them to become National Board Certified Teachers, teach dual-credit courses or work in part with NASA scientists through a pathway that will grant them a STEM leadership credential.
The project will not only help teachers advance professionally by growing their skills, “but that’s going to translate into an expanded offering for the students that they serve,” Biggerstaff said.
