More than $14 million is coming to southcentral Kentucky governments as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act.
The office of Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week disbursements to local governments that applied to receive the funding to help offset costs associated with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total being awarded to regional governments is $14.4 million, with Bowling Green, the recipient of almost $5 million, getting the largest chunk.
The appropriations were based in part on population and governments submitting proof of pandemic-related expenses.
"We had to prove we had the expenditures," Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
The city's grant of $4,918,471 was based on police and fire department payroll in the city since the pandemic started.
But while some of the funds will be used to offset payroll costs incurred during the pandemic, the city is looking at ways to distribute some of the funds back into the community.
"We will reimburse ourselves, but will be looking at ways to funnel some of that money back into the community to aid those impacted by COVID-19," Meisel said.
City commissioners will have to approve a final plan for the funds – "based on what's the best use of that money. We will try to be creative," Mesiel said.
Among those crafting plans for using the money is city Neighborhood and Community Services Department Director Brent Childers.
"We are looking at how COVID has impacted the community at large and how we can utilize some of (the funds) moving forward," he said. "We are exploring different options."
The city received a previous round of $385,212 in funding from the CARES Act that it has granted to several local agencies to use to help residents with utility and housing costs.
Other local governments receiving funds were:
Barren County, $512,399 for PPE, telework supplies and payroll expenses.
Glasgow, $1,037,178 for equipment, payroll, PPE and other supplies.
Logan County, $368,518 for payroll expenses.
Ohio County, $245,242 for telework supplies, PPE, sanitation equipment and payroll expenses for first responders.
Simpson County, $317,392 for payroll expenses and PPE.
Franklin, $533,490 for first responder payroll.
Horse Cave, $97,051 for PPE, telework supplies and payroll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.