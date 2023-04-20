Emily Mills has been selected as the next principal of W.R. McNeill Elementary School.
She will officially begin the role on July 1.
Mills has worked at McNeill Elementary since 2008, serving as the instructional coach since 2019. Prior to that, she taught first grade.
She has served on the District's Improvement Plan Committee, the School Equity Team, School Leadership Team and has been a Writing Cluster leader and Math Textbook adoption chair.
“It is always exciting to introduce a new principal. It is even more exciting that Emily Mills is being named the principal of the elementary school she attended as a student," said Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields in a news release. "Emily was an outstanding classroom teacher, an excellent instructional coach and is now ready to lead McNeill Elementary School as its sixth principal. She believes as we all do in the Bowling Green School District, that 'Excellence is Worth the Effort.' ”
Mills graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2003. She has earned a bachelors degree, Master of Arts, Elementary Math Specialist endorsement and principal certification from Western Kentucky University.
She is married to Clinton Mills and has two children, Brooks, 10, and Ellie, 7.
W. R. McNeill is currently the largest elementary school in the Bowling Green Independent School District with approximately 450 students enrolled in grades K-5.