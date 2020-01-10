State Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, is co-sponsoring a bill that would ban the controversial practice of conversion therapy on LGBTQ youth in Kentucky and would also prohibit the use of public funding for conversion therapy.
House Bill 199, introduced by Minter and state Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, cites numerous medical association positions against the use of conversion therapy, which seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual through psychological or spiritual means. The American Psychiatric Association published a position statement in March 2000 declaring that “psychotherapeutic modalities to convert or ‘repair’ homosexuality are based on developmental theories whose scientific validity is questionable and that anecdotal reports of ‘cures’ are counterbalanced by anecdotal claims of psychological harm.”
In the United States, the practice of conversion therapy peaked in the 1980s and ’90s but waned dramatically in subsequent decades as concerns mounted about the consequences of the approach. Today, its use is believed to be largely limited to a few fundamentalist Christian organizations.
Minter said 19 states have already passed bans on the practice, with the most recent being Utah.
“Utah is a very conservative state,” she said. “I think this is something that shows that this is possible in a positive way. The Utah General Assembly is dominated by Republicans and they banned this and (the) governor signed this. They understand that so-called conversion therapy is a violation of basic human rights and dignity and it causes great harm. It has no benefit. ...
“I’ve been overwhelmed with positive support from people not only in the district but from people from around the state as well. Many of whom are survivors of conversion therapy who can tell us firsthand about how it causes depression and how it caused them to have suicidal thoughts. I want no child in Kentucky to have to go through anything similar.”
The bill also states that the APA issued a resolution in 2009 that advised to avoid sexual orientation change efforts that “portray homosexuality as a mental illness or developmental disorder.”
“It’s about time,” said Amber Rahim, a licensed professional clinical counselor with Alliance Counseling in Glasgow who works with SoKy Safe Space, a group focused on LGBTQ issues. “It is not something I’m aware of that’s practiced. Just the fact that it is still around is highly concerning.
“With the kids that I have in our LGBTQ group, there is depression, anxiety, bullying and ostracizing that is largely based on just their sexuality. To have something like conversion therapy out there is a fear that as of right now they can be forced to go to someone that says ‘This is wrong and you are wrong and this is not OK,’ and that’s not OK.”
Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, said the statewide organization has been working with legislators to begin introducing bills to ban conversion therapy in Kentucky for the last five years.
“It is a practice that we know is not just harmful but deadly,” Hartman said. “Kids that grow up in families who reject them for being LGBTQ are nearly 10 times more likely to attempt suicide. That’s a staggering number and conversion therapy is exactly the type of thing that leads to those disproportionate numbers of deaths of LGBTQ young people to suicide.
“If Kentucky were to become the first state in the South to ban conversion therapy it would send a message to LGBTQ youth and people of all ages that they are valued and welcomed and they will be included here in Kentucky. Unfortunately, without a ban on conversion therapy, it leads any therapist that wants to participate in this deadly practice unchecked and that’s why the legislation is necessary.
“As more people come to understand what conversion therapy is we are finding support on both sides of the aisle. There is nothing new about Frankfort dragging its feet when it comes to civil rights laws that protects LGBTQ folks,” Hartman said.
The bill will be referred to committee and then the legislative process will start, according to Minter.
“We will be seeking co-sponsors with this bill and, again, already several groups have encouraged people to call and let their representatives know that they would like them to co-sponsor this bill,” Minter said. “This is ultimately a mental health protection act.
“I think the people of this commonwealth want to make sure that our young people have good mental health. I don’t think people want to intentionally harm any of the young people in this state. We’d like to be the 20th state to ban so-called conversion therapy and join the bipartisan group of legislators that have made this step to advocate for LGBTQ use.”
