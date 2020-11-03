Awaiting results for her reelection bid Tuesday evening, Democratic state Rep. Patti Minter reflected on her first term and shot back at Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, who endorsed her opponent, Independent challenger Leanette Lopez.
“I have stood up and shown up for the people of Bowling Green,” said Minter, a Western Kentucky University history professor who was elected in 2018 to fill a seat vacated by now-retired Rep. Jody Richards, who’d held the 20th District seat since 1976.
Wilkerson, who announced he would not seek reelection as mayor and dropped out of the race, endorsed Lopez – a former pastor and Christian recording artist who moved to Bowling Green in 2016 – because her “family-related positions better reflect the values of Bowling Green,” he previously told the Daily News. Wilkerson said he was endorsing Lopez in his capacity as a private citizen.
“If what Mayor Wilkerson really means by that is I fight for equal rights and human dignity for all people – that is what my definition of family is and that’s what my definition of community is,” Minter said.
Minter supports passage of a fairness ordinance, a local law that would add protections against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
“Hopefully, our new mayor, whoever that will be, does believe that a city like Bowling Green should give all of its citizens equal rights,” Minter said shortly after polls closed Tuesday.
Minter appeared to have a sizable lead over Lopez according to unofficial election results provided by the Kentucky secretary of state’s office. Out of 13,154 ballots cast in the 20th District race, Minter won nearly 70% of the vote (9,137) over Lopez’s 30% (4,017 votes).
Ballots will continue to be counted through Friday, but Minter claimed victory.
“I am very humbled, and it is a great honor to be able to say that the people of Bowling Green’s House District 20 have reelected me to be your representative. I cannot thank you all enough,” Minter told her supporters over Zoom.
Minter vowed to keep fighting for her priorities post-Election Day.
“The Supreme Court is going to hear a case on Nov. 10 that may not break the right way on the Affordable Care Act. Health care is on the line. People still need to have lower cost insulin in order to live. People still need to have lower cost prescription drugs. People in the LGBTQ community still need – in 75% of this state – equal rights and basic human dignity that are currently denied them. Veterans still need benefits that have been denied them,” Minter said.
Elected to her first term in 2018, Minter topped Republican Ben Lawson, retaining a longtime Democratic seat.
Minter faced no primary challenge. But Lopez emerged in March as a challenger, filing to run as an Independent “because I did not want to be encumbered” by party affiliation, she said. In a previous interview with the Daily News, she described herself as a “pro-life” candidate.
Ahead of Election Day, Minter said she had been campaigning and informing voters of her priorities during her first term “whether it’s fighting to protect people with preexisting conditions, fighting to bring the cost of insulin down, lifting up veterans’ issues,” she said.
That includes helping voters with constituent services, like unemployment in the last several months amid the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
“That continues. I had two calls today, even on Election Day, from constituents who need help with problems with their unemployment. So people know that I work hard for them and fight for them every day.”
Spurred by the pandemic, Minter’s supporters gathered for an online watch party over Zoom and shared their reactions as early results came in. They battled election night jitters and shared the recipe for a custom cocktail, The Rye-Minter, which blends rye whiskey, peppermint schnapps, orange bitters and a twist of lime stirred over ice.
“I’m through half a bottle,” one supporter said shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Reflecting on a divisive presidential contest, Minter hoped everyone would stay calm and patient as vote counting continues beyond Election Day.
“I would ask the people to be patient, and it’s hard sometimes to believe in democracy, but democracy only works if we believe that it does,” she said.
Unofficial results for other area Kentucky House races included:
- House District 19: Republican Michael Meredith (incumbent), 9,602 votes (65%); Democrat Daniel Wayne Johnson, 5,181 votes (35%).
- House District 22: Republican Shawn McPherson, 2,235 votes (73%); Democrat David R. Young, 798 votes (26%).
- House District 23: Republican Steve Riley (incumbent), 156 votes (78%); Democrat Steve Johns, 42 votes (21%); Libertarian Tim Filback, 2 votes (1%).
Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
