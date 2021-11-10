State Rep. Patti Minter, a Bowling Green Democrat who was first elected to the Kentucky House in 2018 and reelected in 2020, will seek a third term representing House District 20 after filing for reelection Tuesday.
If given a third term by voters, Minter said she will continue to “stand up and show up” for House District 20. Minter said she has a proven track record of delivering results and has demonstrated she can work across the aisle with Republicans to pass legislation.
She described health care, education, pandemic relief and public health as her key priorities in office.
If reelected, “I’ll continue to listen and learn from my constituents,” Minter said, vowing to ensure that Kentucky and “the voices of all its people are heard.”
In 2018, Minter won the seat with 54% of the vote. She was reelected in 2020, garnering 70% of the vote, a news release announcing her bid for a third term said.
One of Minter’s legislative accomplishments includes working to pass House Bill 95 this year, which will limit copays for prescription insulin each month, effective January 2022. As the parent of a son with type I diabetes, Minter has made lowering prescription insulin costs one of her key issues.
Specifically, the legislation provides that “cost sharing for a covered prescription insulin drug shall not exceed $30 per 30-day supply of each prescription insulin drug, regardless of the amount or type of insulin needed to meet the covered person’s insulin needs,” according to the bill’s text.
Ahead of the 2022 regular legislative session, Minter has introduced Bill Request 53, which would create the Urgent-Need Insulin Program and the Continuing Access to Insulin Program. The Urgent-Need Insulin Program would ensure affordable access to insulin to eligible individuals who are in urgent need of it, and the Continuing Access to Insulin Program would guarantee affordable access to insulin to eligible individuals who have an ongoing need for the drug.
Additionally, Minter has pre-filed Bill Request 125. The draft legislation includes broader language to expand that copay cap to cover “medication” and not just a “covered prescription insulin drug.”
Specifically, it would add equipment and supplies, including blood glucose monitors, monitor supplies, medication injection aids, syringes, medication infusion devices, pharmacological agents for controlling blood sugar and orthotics, according to the bill request’s text.
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie announced he had filed for reelection, seeking another term to “fight against the socialist agenda of (President) Joe Biden and (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi, which is hurting Kentucky families and encroaching on our personal freedoms,” a news release said.
“The Biden/Pelosi agenda is sending America down a path that we simply can’t afford or abide, and I won’t stand for it,” the Bowling Green Republican said. “Kentucky values are being degraded, personal freedoms are under attack and their reckless tax-and-spend policies are impacting Kentuckians at the gas pump and grocery store. My priorities include standing up for pro-life values, holding Dr. (Anthony) Fauci accountable, protecting the Second Amendment, stopping critical race theory and combating the Democrats ‘war on work.’ ”
Guthrie has represented Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District since January 2009. He raised a campaign chest of more than $2 million to run a “positive, future-focused campaign that draws a clear line between socialism and freedom, and why conservatives must fight harder than ever to preserve the American dream,” he said.
Meanwhile, a Warren East High School music teacher is running to challenge Guthrie, advocating policies like Medicare for All, investments in infrastructure and public education and criminal justice reform, among other policies supported by progressives.
Speaking to the Daily News on Wednesday, William Compton said “nothing has changed” for working-class families in the Warren East High School feeder system he knows so well. Compton is a graduate of WEHS and Western Kentucky University.
As director of the WEHS string orchestra program, Compton said he regularly encounters parents who must work two or three jobs to make ends meet and said that families in the area often struggle to pay for health care, forcing them to put off necessary procedures.
Over the last decade or so, Compton said he’s seen “nobody fighting for those families” in Congress, prompting him to throw his own hat into the ring in 2022.
Meanwhile, state Sen. Mike Wilson announced Monday his plans to seek reelection in 2022. If reelected, it would be the Bowling Green Republican’s fourth term representing Kentucky’s 32nd state Senate district.
Wilson did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Billing himself as a “strong advocate for Warren County values in Frankfort,” Wilson will continue working to grow Kentucky’s economy, put more people to work, strengthen the state’s families and “get government out of the way of small businesses and job creators,” a news release announcing his reelection bid said.
“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life serving the citizens of Warren County,” Wilson said in the news release posted on his Facebook page. “I look forward to serving another four years in the Kentucky State Senate.”
