With one election two weeks behind us, candidates and incumbents are setting their sights on 2020.
State Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, announced Wednesday she will seek reelection to the District 20 seat she won in 2018.
Minter earned the spot vacated by the retirement of 42-year state Rep. Jody Richards, a fellow Democrat. Richards' retirement drew five candidates to the Democratic primary. After Minter won that battle, she faced Republican Ben Lawson in the general election and earned a 6,253 (53.5 percent) to 5,436 (46.5 percent) victory.
“I’m honored and excited to announce that I’m running for reelection to keep up the fight for Bowling Green in the Kentucky House,” Minter said in a news release. “We have to keep up the fight for our public schools, reliable pensions, jobs that pay a living wage, affordable health care and more. I’d be honored to continue serving the people of Bowling Green for another two years.”
A familiar challenger has also emerged for U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green. Hank Linderman, a Grayson County Democrat, announced he will again challenge Guthrie.
Guthrie topped Linderman 171,700 (66.7 percent) to 79,964 (31.1 percent) in 2018.
State Rep. Wilson Stone, D-Scottsville, announced Tuesday he would not seek reelection to the seat he has held since 2008. Stone said he felt it was time to prioritize his family and health.
Among the other positions that will be contested in 2020 are all the spots on the Bowling Green City Commission and mayor.
The Warren County Clerk's Office reported Wednesday there had been no local filings.
