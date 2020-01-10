Bowling Green’s two first-term state legislators will serve second terms after the filing deadline passed Friday with no challengers signing up.
Rep. Steve Sheldon, a Republican representing the 17th District, and Rep. Patti Minter, a Democrat representing the 20th District, both won their first terms in 2018 replacing representatives who did not seek reelection.
Minter earned the spot vacated by the retirement of 42-year state Rep. Jody Richards, a fellow Democrat, while Sheldon filled the spot of fellow Republican Jim DeCesare, who had held the seat since 2004.
The filing deadline for races with primaries was Friday at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Both Minter and Sheldon filed for reelection.
A Republican and Democratic challenger have filed to run against incumbent U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green. They are Hank Linderman, a Democrat who ran against Guthrie in 2018, and Republican Kathleen Free of Brandenburg.
Guthrie topped Linderman 171,700 (66.7 percent) to 79,964 (31.1 percent) in 2018.
Other local candidate filings, according to the Secretary of State website, were for the following seats:
State House
- District 16 (Logan, Todd and part of Warren County)
Republican – Incumbent Rep. Jason Petrie of Elkton.
- District 19 (Edmonson and part of Warren County)
Republican – Incumbent Rep. Michael Meredith of Oakland.
- District 21 (Part of Hardin, Hart, Metcalfe, Monroe County)
Republican – Incumbent Rep. Bart Rowland of Tompkinsville.
Democrat – John Pennington of Horse Cave.
- District 22 (Allen, Simpson and part of Warren County)
Republican – Nathan Brace of Franklin, Brian “Tiger” Gann of Franklin, Shawn McPherson of Scottsville and Tim Miller of Scottsville.
Democrat – David Young of Scottsville.
- District 23 (Barren and part of Warren County)
Republican – Incumbent Rep. Steve Riley of Glasgow.
Democrat – Daniel Wayne Johnson of Bowling Green, Steve Jones of Glasgow.
State Senate
- District 9 (Allen, Barren, Green, Metcalfe, Simpson, Monroe counties)
Republican – Incumbent Sen. David Givens of Greensburg.
Democrat – Brian Pedigo of Glasgow.
