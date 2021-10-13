Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton will not run for re-election next year, ending his tenure on the Kentucky Supreme Court after two terms.
The Bowling Green resident announced Wednesday that he plans to retire after a 30-year career as a jurist.
"On Jan. 6 I will have my 30th anniversary on the bench and I think it's time for me to do something else," Minton said.
The state's top judiciary official received his law degree from the University of Kentucky and was in private law practice for 15 years until becoming a Warren Circuit Court judge in 1992.
He served in the circuit court for 11 years before being named to the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 2003, serving as a justice there for three years.
Minton was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2006 as a justice representing the 2nd Supreme Court District and was named chief justice two years later.
He represents a district that encompasses Warren and 13 other counties, having been re-elected in 2014 to a second eight-year term.
"I wanted to give the people in the district who are interested in this job an opportunity to come forward if they wanted to file," Minton said.
Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Kelly Thompson, of Bowling Green, recently filed to run for the Supreme Court seat Minton holds.
Since early last year, the state Supreme Court has made a number of wide-ranging decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the issuing of emergency orders restricting public access to judicial facilities during the pandemic's early months.
As a result, in-person hearings were abandoned in favor of virtual court proceedings taking place over Zoom and similar apps.
Minton said that when the pandemic arose, the feeling initially was that the orders would be in place for a few weeks.
"It turned out we had to manage a situation nobody had ever encountered," Minton said. "I'm really proud of the way our judges and clerks made themselves more flexible and more responsive. They understood our constitutional obligation to keep court open and our obligation to the people we serve to keep them safe."
The high court has also weighed in on executive orders issued by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in an effort to combat the pandemic.
Last year, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the governor's orders in a ruling that turned back challenges to the orders from a number of local businesses, but a ruling in August from the court validated laws enacted by the General Assembly to limit Beshear's emergency powers.
As head of the state judiciary, Minton has worked to identify priorities for the state judicial branch.
In July, Minton spoke before the General Assembly's Interim State Government committee in support of judicial redistricting of Kentucky's circuit and district courts.
On Wednesday, Minton said he planned to go to bat for employees in the court system and request pay raises for them in the next state budget.
"I want the General Assembly to address this," Minton said. "I want to make our pay on par with what's paid in the executive branch or legislative branch. We have a high expectation of performance for people who work in the courts, yet the pay differential is just shocking."