Like most Bowling Green residents, Kirit Patel heard reports of tornado damage to homes and businesses along U.S. 31-W By-Pass during the early morning hours Dec. 11.
Those reports, though, held special import for Patel. One of his businesses, Red Barn Liquors, is at 1731 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, practically in the bull’s-eye of the ferocious storm that reduced many bypass businesses to rubble.
Fearful that his store would be another victim of a tornado system that Gov. Andy Beshear called the worst in state history, Patel wound his way along side streets, dodging downed trees and other debris in a maddeningly long trip to see how his building had fared.
Expecting the worst, Patel found instead an example of the capricious nature of storms like this one.
“I was so nervous about what had happened to our store,” Patel said. “My wife and I got to the store at around 7 a.m. and saw that the roof was still there and the building was intact.
“We breathed a sigh of relief. It was like God was looking out for us. It’s a miracle that it missed us by inches.”
Not that Red Barn was totally spared. A front window was broken, some siding was damaged and the store was without electricity for nearly two weeks.
But such inconveniences are a far cry from what Patel knows could have happened to his business. He only needs to look across the street to see the roofless Signature Signs headquarters or walk along the bypass to view neighboring buildings either gutted or leveled.
“It hurt seeing the other buildings destroyed,” Patel said. “We were dumbfounded that it (the tornado) got everything around us but skipped us.”
Patel owns three other stores under the Chuck’s Wine and Spirits brand in Bowling Green, and all were spared by the storm.
He has owned Red Barn Liquors, which dates to 1974, since 2001. Upgrades he made recently to the building could have made any storm damage even more devastating.
“We renovated it about a year and a half ago,” Patel said. “We enlarged it and put on a new roof and siding. We spent more than $100,000 on the renovation.”
Realizing how fortunate he is that those renovations weren’t trashed by the tornado, Patel has taken steps to help business owners and others affected by the storm.
Now back open as an oasis among a desert of downed buildings, Red Barn Liquors is giving back to the community that has supported it for decades.
Patel said the business will donate to local disaster relief efforts $1 from each bottle of wine sold through the end of March.
“I want to help in any way I can,” Patel said. “I love this community.”
Patel said he has been impressed with the response of the community after the tornado, and he’s confident many of his neighbors along the bypass will recover.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” he said. “The bypass looked like a war zone, but now a lot of the damage has already been cleaned up.
“I think Bowling Green has set a really good example for other communities on how to come together after this terrible event.”
Patel believes the comeback will continue beyond the cleanup stage.
“I hope the damaged businesses do come back,” he said. “I have talked to some, and they definitely want to build back.
“I hope the bypass is bigger and better than before.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.