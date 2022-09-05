A helicopter and its pilot, reported missing since Saturday near Glasgow, were found Monday with the pilot deceased.
The crashed helicopter was found by search planes near Ky. 70 near Mammoth Cave National Park, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman.
The helicopter had crashed into some trees, Thurman said.
The pilot was identified by Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management as David Stone, who had left St. Louis around noon Saturday.
Stone on Saturday had stopped in Sparta, Ill., and called his wife to tell her he was headed to Glasgow to fuel again, and then continue to Knoxville, Tenn.
The call from Sparta was the last known contact by Stone.
“Terry Stone, the wife of David Stone called the Glasgow Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Smiths Grove Police Department around midnight,” according to a Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Facebook post.
Officials attempted to locate David Stone by tracking his iPad.
“The last known pinged location was near the Warren/Edmonson County line near Chalybeate. Edmonson County agencies conducted road surveys of the area, with no contact. Barren County Emergency Management also conducted road surveys of roadways in the west/northwest portion of Barren County to include roadways up to airport property.”
Civil Air Patrol and local pilots had been flying grid searches until the helicopter was located around 3 p.m. Monday.
“The FAA and (National Transportation Safety Board) will now be called in to investigate” the cause of the crash, Thurman said.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.