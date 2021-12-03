A 15-year-old Logan County resident who had been reported missing was found Monday in Wisconsin in the company of a registered sex offender, according to police.
The investigation began Sunday night when the Logan County Sheriff's Department received a report about the missing juvenile and met with her parents in Auburn.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies spoke with the girl's mother, who said her daughter was not home when she and her husband arrived.
The child's father had information that the daughter may be traveling with Stephen Stathas, 30, to his residence in West Bend, Wis.
The sheriff's office related the information to police in West Bend, who then stopped a vehicle early Monday morning driven by Stathas and carrying the juvenile, according to the West Bend Police Department.
According to West Bend police, officers there learned that the 15-year-old had voluntarily traveled with Stathas from Kentucky and that Stathas had previously been to Kentucky multiple times in October and November to visit and engage in a sexual relationship with the juvenile.
The 15-year-old was transported back to her mother, according to the Logan County sheriff's office.
Stathas was convicted in 2009 of a charge of sex with a child age 16 or greater and in 2010 of child enticement in Wisconsin, according to information on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.
He is required to register as a sex offender there until 2036.
Police in Wisconsin charged Stathas with using a computer to facilitate child sex crimes.
He was placed in Washington County, Wis., Detention Center and awaits extradition to Kentucky, where he will face charges of kidnapping (minor), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Department.