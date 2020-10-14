A Warren County teenager reported missing last week was located Wednesday afternoon.
According to Kentucky State Police, 16-year-old Ireland Scanlan was located unharmed around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Bowling Green.
She was reported missing Saturday after having last been seen Oct. 9 near Scottsville Road.
