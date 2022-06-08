Mission BBQ moving into former Pizza Hut space

Mission BBQ, a Maryland-based chain of barbecue restaurants that opened in 2011 as a way to support military, police and emergency responders, is coming to Bowling Green.
And at a high-profile location.
The barbecue eatery plans to move into the former Pizza Hut location at 2631 Scottsville Road, a building that sits in front of Greenwood Mall and has been vacant for about a year.
Linda Dotterer, director of branding and community relations for Mission BBQ, confirmed in an email that the company has leased the building. She said the chain plans to open the restaurant in the “winter of 2022-23.”
Mission BBQ has already started advertising on its mission-bbq.com website for managers for the Bowling Green location, which will be part of the chain’s continuing growth strategy.
Mission BBQ opened its first location in Glen Burnie, Md., on Sept. 11, 2011, exactly 10 years after the coordinated terrorist attacks that resulted in 2,977 deaths in the U.S.
Founders Bill Kraus and Steve Newton said on the company’s website: “Ten years after our world changed forever, in some small way we wanted to change it back.”
Kraus and Newton have attempted to do that by building restaurants that are decorated in patriotic themes and that honor active military and veterans with free sandwiches during Armed Forces Week each May.
The restaurant chain also has a history of hiring veterans and donating food to local first responders and military personnel.
Local and national charitable organizations with a military emphasis benefit from fundraisers promoted by Mission BBQ in each of its locations.
The company’s website said Mission BBQ has donated a total of more than $10 million to such organizations as Special Operations Warrior Foundation, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the USO.
Kraus and Newton, in a letter on the company website, described themselves as “two friends passionate about barbecue, patriotic for our country, and who believe in running a business with meaning and purpose.”
That philosophy has led to an expansion strategy of adding 20 to 25 new locations per year. The Mission BBQ website lists more than 100 locations across 18 states, with several more in the works.
The website said the Bowling Green store would be only the second Mission BBQ in Kentucky, with the other one in Louisville.
Mission BBQ does have a number of locations in Tennessee, including one in Clarksville and another in Murfreesboro.
Serving pork, chicken, turkey and sausage dishes and various sides and desserts, the restaurants are open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.
